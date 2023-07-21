Hindustan Zinc Q1 results: Net profit falls 36% to ₹1,964 crore on lower metal prices; revenue drops 22% YoY1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:23 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc's revenue in Q1FY24 declined 22.4% to ₹7,282 crore from ₹9,387 crore, on an year-on-year (YoY) basis. Topline fell on account of lower zinc and lead LME, lower lead volumes and differential strategic hedging impact.
Hindustan Zinc reported a fall of 36.5% in its net profit for the first quarter of FY24 at ₹1,964 crore from ₹3,092 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, impacted due to lower metal prices.
