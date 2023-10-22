Hindustan Zinc Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 35.49% YOY
Hindustan Zinc Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 18.53% YoY & profit decreased by 35.49% YoY
Hindustan Zinc Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 18.53% YoY & profit decreased by 35.49% YoY
Hindustan Zinc declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 18.53% & the profit decreased by 35.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.74% and the profit decreased by 11.97%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.52% q-o-q & decreased by 6.99% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.11% q-o-q & decreased by 35.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.09 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 35.49% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Zinc has delivered -1.04% return in the last 1 week, -4.01% return in last 6 months and -2.27% YTD return.
Currently the Hindustan Zinc has a market cap of ₹132844 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹383 & ₹277.2 respectively.
As of 22 Oct, 2023 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 22 Oct, 2023 was to Sell.
Hindustan Zinc Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6791
|7282
|-6.74%
|8336
|-18.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|213
|191
|+11.52%
|229
|-6.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|825
|801
|+3%
|798
|+3.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|4477
|4736
|-5.47%
|4727
|-5.29%
|Operating Income
|2314
|2546
|-9.11%
|3609
|-35.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2305
|2610
|-11.69%
|3925
|-41.27%
|Net Income
|1729
|1964
|-11.97%
|2680
|-35.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.09
|4.65
|-12.04%
|6.34
|-35.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1729Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹6791Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!