Hindustan Zinc Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 35.49% YOY

Hindustan Zinc declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 18.53% & the profit decreased by 35.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.74% and the profit decreased by 11.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.52% q-o-q & decreased by 6.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.11% q-o-q & decreased by 35.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.09 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 35.49% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Zinc has delivered -1.04% return in the last 1 week, -4.01% return in last 6 months and -2.27% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Zinc has a market cap of ₹132844 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹383 & ₹277.2 respectively.

As of 22 Oct, 2023 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 22 Oct, 2023 was to Sell.

Hindustan Zinc Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6791 7282 -6.74% 8336 -18.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 213 191 +11.52% 229 -6.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 825 801 +3% 798 +3.38% Total Operating Expense 4477 4736 -5.47% 4727 -5.29% Operating Income 2314 2546 -9.11% 3609 -35.88% Net Income Before Taxes 2305 2610 -11.69% 3925 -41.27% Net Income 1729 1964 -11.97% 2680 -35.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.09 4.65 -12.04% 6.34 -35.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1729Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹6791Cr

