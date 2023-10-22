Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Zinc Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 35.49% YOY

Hindustan Zinc Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 35.49% YOY

Livemint

Hindustan Zinc Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 18.53% YoY & profit decreased by 35.49% YoY

Hindustan Zinc Q2 FY24 Results

Hindustan Zinc declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 18.53% & the profit decreased by 35.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.74% and the profit decreased by 11.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.52% q-o-q & decreased by 6.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.11% q-o-q & decreased by 35.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.09 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 35.49% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Zinc has delivered -1.04% return in the last 1 week, -4.01% return in last 6 months and -2.27% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Zinc has a market cap of 132844 Cr and 52wk high/low of 383 & 277.2 respectively.

As of 22 Oct, 2023 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 22 Oct, 2023 was to Sell.

Hindustan Zinc Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue67917282-6.74%8336-18.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total213191+11.52%229-6.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization825801+3%798+3.38%
Total Operating Expense44774736-5.47%4727-5.29%
Operating Income23142546-9.11%3609-35.88%
Net Income Before Taxes23052610-11.69%3925-41.27%
Net Income17291964-11.97%2680-35.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.094.65-12.04%6.34-35.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1729Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹6791Cr

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 02:53 AM IST
