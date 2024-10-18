Hindustan Zinc Q2 Results: Net profit rises 35% on year to ₹2,327 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published18 Oct 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc Q2 Results: Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Friday reported an 35% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's second quarter ended September (Q2FY25) to 2,327 crore. The company had reported a profit of 1,729 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was down nearly 1% from 2,345 crore in c

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 21% on year to 8,004 crores during the quarter ended September from 6,619 crore in Q2FY24. Sequentially, consolidated revenue rose 1.4% from 7,893 crore in Q1FY25.

(more to come) 

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 02:32 PM IST
