Hindustan Zinc Q2 results preview: Net profit likely to rise 30%, revenue growth seen at 15% YoY

  • Hindustan Zinc Q2 results preview: Hindustan Zinc Ltd's Q2FY25 results are set for October 18. Expeced sales are 7,800 crore, up 15% year-on-year but down 4% sequentially. Net profit is forecasted at 2,200 crore, reflecting a 29% year-on-year increase.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published18 Oct 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc Q2 results preview: Hindustan Zinc Ltd is set to reveal its Q2FY25 results on October 18, with analysts forecasting a 15% year-on-year sales increase to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,800 crore. Despite strong annual growth, a slight sequential decline in both sales and net profit is expected. Photo: Mint<br />
Hindustan Zinc Q2 results preview: Hindustan Zinc Ltd is set to reveal its Q2FY25 results on October 18, with analysts forecasting a 15% year-on-year sales increase to ₹7,800 crore. Despite strong annual growth, a slight sequential decline in both sales and net profit is expected. Photo: Mint

Hindustan Zinc Q2 results preview: Hindustan Zinc Ltd has scheduled the release of its Q2FY25 results for Friday, October 18. Analysts anticipate significant year-on-year growth from the company, although the quarter-on-quarter figures might not be as robust.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services' report highlights the company's expected sales of around 7,800 crore, indicating a 15% increase year-on-year but a 4% decrease sequentially. EBITDA is forecasted to hit 3,900 crore, demonstrating a 23% rise year-on-year and remaining stable sequentially. The company is expected to report a net profit of 2,200 crore, showing a 29% growth year-on-year but a 5% decline sequentially.

Also Read | Wipro share price jumps over 5% after Q2 results, bonus announcement

Additionally, brokerage house, Kotak Institutional Equities, pointed out that it anticipates a 7% year-on-year increase in zinc sales, a 10.5% year-on-year increase in lead sales, and a 1.7% year-on-year increase in silver sales for the quarter. The brokerage firm predicts that EBITDA will increase mainly due to higher year-on-year zinc and silver prices and improved volumes.

Hindustan Zinc saw a consolidated net profit increase of 19.3% in the June quarter of FY25, reaching 2,345 crore, mainly due to higher EBITDA. This is a significant jump from the net profit of 1,964 crore reported in the same period last year.

Also Read | Q2 results today: Elecon Engineering, ICICI Lombard & more to report earnings

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter was 8,130 crore, indicating a 12% year-on-year increase driven by improved metal volume and higher metal and silver prices. This growth was additionally supported by a strong dollar, although it was partly counteracted by lower silver volume, according to the company.

On Thursday, Hindustan Zinc share price closed 0.52% down at 507.95 apiece on the BSE.

Hindustan Zinc share price

According to Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities, Hindustan Zinc share price is range-bound in 485 to 520. On breaching above 520 to 525 resistance, we can expect the metal stock to touch 545 to 550. So, those who have this stock in portfolio are advised to hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at 485. Fresh investors can also buy the scrip maintaining stop loss at 485 and follow buy-on-dips strategy in every big dip.

Also Read | L&T Finance Q2 Update: NBFC to declare July-Sept quarter results on THIS date

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHindustan Zinc Q2 results preview: Net profit likely to rise 30%, revenue growth seen at 15% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    546.45
    10:36 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    17.65 (3.34%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.80
    10:36 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.95%)

    Tata Motors share price

    907.05
    10:36 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    15.35 (1.72%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,186.80
    10:36 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    54.65 (4.83%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Torrent Power share price

    1,981.60
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    42.7 (2.2%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,047.80
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -353.7 (-5.53%)

    360 One Wam share price

    1,056.60
    10:27 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -50.65 (-4.57%)

    Infosys share price

    1,885.05
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -84.45 (-4.29%)

    Heg share price

    495.70
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -18.46 (-3.59%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,198.50
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    74 (6.58%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,185.30
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    53.15 (4.69%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,429.10
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    188.75 (4.45%)

    Wipro share price

    546.25
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    17.45 (3.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.