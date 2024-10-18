Hindustan Zinc Q2 results preview: Net profit likely to rise 30%, revenue growth seen at 15% YoY

Hindustan Zinc Q2 results preview: Hindustan Zinc Ltd has scheduled the release of its Q2FY25 results for Friday, October 18. Analysts anticipate significant year-on-year growth from the company, although the quarter-on-quarter figures might not be as robust.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services' report highlights the company's expected sales of around ₹7,800 crore, indicating a 15% increase year-on-year but a 4% decrease sequentially. EBITDA is forecasted to hit ₹3,900 crore, demonstrating a 23% rise year-on-year and remaining stable sequentially. The company is expected to report a net profit of ₹2,200 crore, showing a 29% growth year-on-year but a 5% decline sequentially.
Additionally, brokerage house, Kotak Institutional Equities, pointed out that it anticipates a 7% year-on-year increase in zinc sales, a 10.5% year-on-year increase in lead sales, and a 1.7% year-on-year increase in silver sales for the quarter. The brokerage firm predicts that EBITDA will increase mainly due to higher year-on-year zinc and silver prices and improved volumes.
Hindustan Zinc saw a consolidated net profit increase of 19.3% in the June quarter of FY25, reaching ₹2,345 crore, mainly due to higher EBITDA. This is a significant jump from the net profit of ₹1,964 crore reported in the same period last year.
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹8,130 crore, indicating a 12% year-on-year increase driven by improved metal volume and higher metal and silver prices. This growth was additionally supported by a strong dollar, although it was partly counteracted by lower silver volume, according to the company.
On Thursday, Hindustan Zinc share price closed 0.52% down at ₹507.95 apiece on the BSE.
According to Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities, Hindustan Zinc share price is range-bound in ₹485 to ₹520. On breaching above ₹520 to ₹525 resistance, we can expect the metal stock to touch ₹545 to ₹550. So, those who have this stock in portfolio are advised to hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at ₹485. Fresh investors can also buy the scrip maintaining stop loss at ₹485 and follow buy-on-dips strategy in every big dip.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess