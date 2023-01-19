Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit at 2,156 crore; co declares dividend of 13

Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit at ₹2,156 crore; co declares dividend of ₹131 min read . 06:13 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,156 crore for the December quarter, which is 20% lower than ₹2,701 crore reported in the year-ago period.
On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) declined 19%. It was ₹2,680 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY23).
Revenue from operations, meanwhile, declined 2% to ₹7,628 crore as against ₹7,841 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company's EBITDA came in at ₹3,717 crore in the three months period, down 15% year-on-year from ₹4,392 crore.
The mining company has declared a third interim dividend of ₹13 per share, amounting to ₹5,493 crore. The Vedanta-backed metal player holds a strong track record of paying hefty dividends to its investors.
Hindustan Zinc has fixed 30 January as the record to determine eligible shareholders for the third interim dividend.
“Hindustan Zinc delivered best-ever 9 months refined metal on the back of highest ever mined metal. In FY22, we reached the one million tonne mined metal landmark, and this year with the current run-rate, we are confident of achieving the one million tonne refined metal mark and are fully geared to deliver another stellar annual performance," said CEO Arun Misra.
"Reaching this milestone in FY23 along with a resilient pipeline of projects will bring us closer to our vision of 1.2 million tonne mined metal in coming years," he added.
Hindustan Zinc is the country's only integrated producers of zinc, lead and silver. The company has its headquarters in Udaipur, Rajasthan where it has its zinc, lead mines and smelting complexes.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc were up 4.28% to ₹376.80 apiece on the NSE at the close of trade on Thursday.
