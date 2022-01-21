OPEN APP
Hindustan Zinc today reported consolidated net profit of 2,701 crore for the December quarter, which is 23% higher than 2,200 crore reported in the last year period.

On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) rose by 34%. It was 2,017 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY22).

The company's EBITDA came in at 4,392 crore in the three months period, up 33% year-on-year.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 32% to 7,841 crore as against 5,915 crore in the same quarter last year.

On Friday, Hindustan Zinc scrip was trading 1.10% higher in noon deals at to 325.65 on NSE.

"We delivered best-ever 9M mined metal production and historic-high quarterly refined metal production. At the current run-rate, we are confident to deliver on the one million mark this year," said Arun Misra CEO of Hindustan Zinc.

"Hindustan Zinc is also geared to invest in world-class technologies and equipment to produce value-added zinc alloy products and provide matching international quality in the domestic market," he added.

