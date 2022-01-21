Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 23%; stock recovers from lows

Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 23%; stock recovers from lows1 min read . 03:03 PM IST
- Hindustan Zinc Q3 results: Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 32% to ₹7,841 crore as against ₹5,915 crore in the same quarter last year.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hindustan Zinc today reported consolidated net profit of ₹2,701 crore for the December quarter, which is 23% higher than ₹2,200 crore reported in the last year period.
Hindustan Zinc today reported consolidated net profit of ₹2,701 crore for the December quarter, which is 23% higher than ₹2,200 crore reported in the last year period.
On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) rose by 34%. It was ₹2,017 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY22).
On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) rose by 34%. It was ₹2,017 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY22).
The company's EBITDA came in at ₹4,392 crore in the three months period, up 33% year-on-year.
Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 32% to ₹7,841 crore as against ₹5,915 crore in the same quarter last year.
On Friday, Hindustan Zinc scrip was trading 1.10% higher in noon deals at to ₹325.65 on NSE.
"We delivered best-ever 9M mined metal production and historic-high quarterly refined metal production. At the current run-rate, we are confident to deliver on the one million mark this year," said Arun Misra CEO of Hindustan Zinc.
"Hindustan Zinc is also geared to invest in world-class technologies and equipment to produce value-added zinc alloy products and provide matching international quality in the domestic market," he added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!