Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36% to 2,200 cr

Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday reported 36% increase in net profit at ₹2,200 crore the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹1,620 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 28% to ₹5,915 crore as against ₹4,626 crore in December 2019.

At 2:15 pm on Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 0.6% higher at ₹300.80

