At 2:15 pm on Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 0.6% higher at ₹300.80
Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36% to 2,200 cr

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 02:21 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Revenue from operations rose 28% to 5,915 cr

Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday reported 36% increase in net profit at 2,200 crore the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 1,620 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 28% to 5,915 crore as against 4,626 crore in December 2019.

