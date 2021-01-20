Home >Companies >Company Results >Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36% to ₹2,200 cr
Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36% to ₹2,200 cr1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 02:21 PM IST
Revenue from operations rose 28% to ₹5,915 cr
Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday reported 36% increase in net profit at ₹2,200 crore the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹1,620 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations rose 28% to ₹5,915 crore as against ₹4,626 crore in December 2019.
At 2:15 pm on Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 0.6% higher at ₹300.80
