Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36% to 2,200 cr

Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36% to ₹2,200 cr1 min read . 02:21 PM IST
Revenue from operations rose 28% to ₹5,915 cr
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Revenue from operations rose 28% to ₹5,915 cr
Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday reported 36% increase in net profit at ₹2,200 crore the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹1,620 crore in the year-ago period.
Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday reported 36% increase in net profit at ₹2,200 crore the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹1,620 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations rose 28% to ₹5,915 crore as against ₹4,626 crore in December 2019.
Revenue from operations rose 28% to ₹5,915 crore as against ₹4,626 crore in December 2019.
At 2:15 pm on Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 0.6% higher at ₹300.80
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.