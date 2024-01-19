Hindustan Zinc announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 17 percent in standalone net profit at ₹2,038 crore, compared to ₹2,157 crore in the year-ago period.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the firm's revenue declined 7 percent at ₹7,310 crore, compared to ₹7,866 crore in the year-ago period, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

The EBITDA for Q3FY24 stood at ₹3,560, down 4 percent, compared to ₹3,717 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the performance, Mr Arun Misra, CEO, said: “With our consistent focus on operational excellence, Hindustan Zinc delivered record nine-months mined metal and silver production to leverage the elevated silver price opportunities. The Company’s sustainable operational progress is reflected in its industry leading compounded annual production growth rate supplemented by safe practices."

"On sustainability front, advancing towards our decarbonisation mission, Hindustan Zinc has initiated the deployment of electric and LNG vehicles in its operations for inter-unit movements and finished goods transportation, thereby reducing the Scope 3 emissions. I am also happy to report that Hindustan Zinc has been ranked highest in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2023 among 238 companies with the score of 85 out of 100 under the metals and mining sector, underscoring our dedication to sustainable and responsible mining practices," he added.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

