Hindustan Zinc Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹2,038, revenue declines 7% YoY
For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the firm's EBITDA stood at ₹3,560, down 4%, compared to ₹3,717 crore in the year-ago period, the firm said in a regulatory filing.
Hindustan Zinc announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 17 percent in standalone net profit at ₹2,038 crore, compared to ₹2,157 crore in the year-ago period.
