Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Zinc Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to 2,038 crore, revenue declines 7% YoY

Hindustan Zinc Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to 2,038 crore, revenue declines 7% YoY

Saurav Mukherjee

  • For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the company's EBITDA stood at 3,560 crore, down 4%, compared to 3,717 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Captive Power Plant for Hindustan Zinc Ltd. HANDOUT IMAGES

Hindustan Zinc announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 17 percent in standalone net profit at 2,038 crore, compared to 2,157 crore in the year-ago period.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the firm's revenue declined 7 percent at 7,310 crore, compared to 7,866 crore in the year-ago period, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

The EBITDA for Q3FY24 stood at 3,560, down 4 percent, compared to 3,717 crore in the year-ago period. For 9 months FY24, EBITDA was 10,040 Crore, down 25% y-o-y, mainly on account of lower revenue being partially offset by cost improvement.

ALSO READ: Polycab Q3 result: Net profit rises 15.3% YoY to 416 crore, revenue jumps by 17% YoY

Commenting on the performance of the firm, Arun Misra, CEO, said, “With our consistent focus on operational excellence, Hindustan Zinc delivered record nine-months mined metal and silver production to leverage the elevated silver price opportunities. The Company’s sustainable operational progress is reflected in its industry leading compounded annual production growth rate supplemented by safe practices."

"On sustainability front, advancing towards our decarbonisation mission, Hindustan Zinc has initiated the deployment of electric and LNG vehicles in its operations for inter-unit movements and finished goods transportation, thereby reducing the Scope 3 emissions. I am also happy to report that Hindustan Zinc has been ranked highest in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2023 among 238 companies with the score of 85 out of 100 under the metals and mining sector, underscoring our dedication to sustainable and responsible mining practices," he added.

Meanwhile, the firm said they appointed Harsha Kedia as Company Secretary and compliance Officer, and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. January 19, 2024, in place of Rajendra Pandwal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
