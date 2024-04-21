Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Zinc Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 21.1% YOY

Hindustan Zinc Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 21.1% YOY

Livemint

Hindustan Zinc Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 11.28% YoY & profit decreased by 21.1% YoY

Hindustan Zinc Q4 FY24 Results Live

Hindustan Zinc declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 11.28% and the profit decreasing by 21.1% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 3.27% while the profit increased by 0.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.23% q-o-q and increased by 4.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed an increase of 3.67% q-o-q but decreased by 18.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 FY24 is 4.82, reflecting a decrease of 12.25% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Zinc delivered returns of 1.64% in the last 1 week, 28.8% in the last 6 months, and 27.32% YTD.

The company currently has a market cap of 171104.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 437.8 & 284.6 respectively.

As of 21 Apr, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Apr, 2024, was to Sell.

Hindustan Zinc Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue75497310+3.27%8509-11.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total227197+15.23%218+4.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization937905+3.54%928+0.97%
Total Operating Expense48374694+3.05%5182-6.66%
Operating Income27122616+3.67%3327-18.49%
Net Income Before Taxes27232669+2.02%3505-22.31%
Net Income20382028+0.49%2583-21.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.824.8+0.42%5.49-12.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2038Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹7549Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

