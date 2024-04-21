Hindustan Zinc Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 21.1% YOY

Hindustan Zinc declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 11.28% and the profit decreasing by 21.1% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 3.27% while the profit increased by 0.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.23% q-o-q and increased by 4.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income showed an increase of 3.67% q-o-q but decreased by 18.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 FY24 is ₹4.82, reflecting a decrease of 12.25% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Zinc delivered returns of 1.64% in the last 1 week, 28.8% in the last 6 months, and 27.32% YTD.
The company currently has a market cap of ₹171104.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹437.8 & ₹284.6 respectively.
As of 21 Apr, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 Apr, 2024, was to Sell.
Hindustan Zinc Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7549
|7310
|+3.27%
|8509
|-11.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|227
|197
|+15.23%
|218
|+4.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|937
|905
|+3.54%
|928
|+0.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|4837
|4694
|+3.05%
|5182
|-6.66%
|Operating Income
|2712
|2616
|+3.67%
|3327
|-18.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2723
|2669
|+2.02%
|3505
|-22.31%
|Net Income
|2038
|2028
|+0.49%
|2583
|-21.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.82
|4.8
|+0.42%
|5.49
|-12.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2038Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹7549Cr
