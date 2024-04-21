Hindustan Zinc Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 21.1% YOY

Hindustan Zinc declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 11.28% and the profit decreasing by 21.1% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 3.27% while the profit increased by 0.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.23% q-o-q and increased by 4.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed an increase of 3.67% q-o-q but decreased by 18.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 FY24 is ₹4.82, reflecting a decrease of 12.25% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Zinc delivered returns of 1.64% in the last 1 week, 28.8% in the last 6 months, and 27.32% YTD.

The company currently has a market cap of ₹171104.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹437.8 & ₹284.6 respectively.

As of 21 Apr, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Apr, 2024, was to Sell.

Hindustan Zinc Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7549 7310 +3.27% 8509 -11.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 227 197 +15.23% 218 +4.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 937 905 +3.54% 928 +0.97% Total Operating Expense 4837 4694 +3.05% 5182 -6.66% Operating Income 2712 2616 +3.67% 3327 -18.49% Net Income Before Taxes 2723 2669 +2.02% 3505 -22.31% Net Income 2038 2028 +0.49% 2583 -21.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.82 4.8 +0.42% 5.49 -12.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2038Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹7549Cr

