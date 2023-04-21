Hindustan Zinc on Friday reported that a decline of 12 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹2,583 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹ ₹2,928 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The total sales for the company was down by 3 per cent to ₹8,509 crore from ₹8,797 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Zinc sales dropped the most at 9 percent, while other metals saw a rise in sales.