Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Hindustan Zinc Q4 net profit drops 12% to 2,583 cr, revenue down by 3%

Hindustan Zinc Q4 net profit drops 12% to 2,583 cr, revenue down by 3%

1 min read . 03:27 PM IST Livemint
A Sterlite unit bought a 26% stake in Hindustan Zinc from the government in 2006. The unit now owns 64.92% in Hindustan Zinc, while the government has a 29.54% stake. Photo: Mint

  • The total sales for the company was down by 3 per cent to 8,509 crore from 8,797 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Hindustan Zinc on Friday reported that a decline of 12 per cent in consolidated net profit to 2,583 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of 2,928 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Hindustan Zinc on Friday reported that a decline of 12 per cent in consolidated net profit to 2,583 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of 2,928 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The total sales for the company was down by 3 per cent to 8,509 crore from 8,797 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Zinc sales dropped the most at 9 percent, while other metals saw a rise in sales.

The total sales for the company was down by 3 per cent to 8,509 crore from 8,797 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Zinc sales dropped the most at 9 percent, while other metals saw a rise in sales.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.