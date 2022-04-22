Hindustan Zinc's consolidated net profit rose 18% to ₹2,928 cr for the March quarter on the back of higher volumes and increase in metal prices. It was ₹2,481 crore in the last year period.

Revenue from operations surged 28% to ₹8,613 crore during the period under review as against ₹6,725 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

On Friday, Hindustan Zinc shares closed 1.57% lower at ₹344.30 apiece on NSE.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter was ₹5,007 crore., up 29% year-on-year and 14% sequentially.

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, said: “Hindustan Zinc delivered bestever annual mined metal production & touched the record one million tonne mark this year. Our production of refined metal was also highest ever. With the exit run-rate for refined metal at 1.2 mtpa, we are fully geared for another stellar performance this year. Our focus is to produce more and more of world-class value-added zinc alloy products with the use of latest technology and equipment. Hindustan Zinc is committed to decarbonize its mining operations and deliver on its ESG road map to achieve net zero by 2050."

“Hindustan Zinc delivered record breaking performance with highest-ever annual Revenue, EBITDA & PAT. With stringent cost & cash conversion discipline, we continue to deliver industry leading returns, while investing towards a sustainable business. With ongoing asset optimization & integration initiatives as well as proactive measures towards combating input commodity inflation, we will continue to produce essential resources for the world & thereby create long lasting value for all stakeholders," Sandeep Modi, Interim CFO said.

Mined metal production for the quarter was at 295 kt, up 2.6% year-on-year on account of higher ore production at Rajpura Dariba, Sindesar Khurd & Rampura Agucha mines.

Sequentially mined metal production grew by 17.2% on account of higher ore production from Rajpura Dariba, Rampura Agucha, Sindesar Khurd & Zawar mines supported by better mining grades.