Hindustan Zinc Q4 profit rises 18% to 2,928 cr

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, said: “Hindustan Zinc delivered bestever annual mined metal production & touched the record one million tonne mark this year. Our production of refined metal was also highest ever. With the exit run-rate for refined metal at 1.2 mtpa, we are fully geared for another stellar performance this year. Our focus is to produce more and more of world-class value-added zinc alloy products with the use of latest technology and equipment. Hindustan Zinc is committed to decarbonize its mining operations and deliver on its ESG road map to achieve net zero by 2050."