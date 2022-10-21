Hindustan Zinc's net profit increases by 33% in Q2, revenue grows 36%

Commenting on the performance, Arun Misra, CEO, said: “With last twelve months run-rate for both mined & refined metal comfortably sustaining above one million tonnes, we are fully geared to deliver another stellar performance this year. In-line with our commitment to net zero by 2050, I am happy to share that we have signed a Power Delivery Agreement for sourcing up to 200 MW renewable energy, which will avoid 1.2 million MT of carbon emission."