Hindustan Zinc shares jump nearly 5% after Q4 earnings

NEW DELHI : Shares of Hindustan Zinc jumped nearly 5 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported 85.2 per cent rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

It gained 4.78 per cent to close at 318.70 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6 per cent to 322.55.

On the NSE, it rallied 4.52 per cent to close at 317.90.

In traded volume terms, 3.62 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 93 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

The company had posted a net profit of 1,339 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to BSE.

The income increased to 7,242 crore in the quarter under review over 4,861 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

"Net profit for the quarter was 2,481 crore, up 85 per cent Y-o-Y and 13 per cent sequentially, driven by recovery in metal prices and strict cost disciple," the company said in a statement.

