Hipolin Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 5.05% YOY

Hipolin Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 5.05% YOY

Hipolin Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 36.49% YoY & loss increased by 5.05% YoY

Hipolin Q4 Results Live

Hipolin Q4 Results Live : Hipolin declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, showcasing a 36.49% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the company also reported a 5.05% rise in losses year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Hipolin experienced a 9.09% growth in revenue but a significant 2155% increase in losses.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a steep 15.88% increase quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 77.54% increase year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 229.38% quarter-over-quarter but managing to increase by 6.4% year-over-year.

The EPS for Q4 is -0.53, reflecting a 6.05% decrease year-over-year.

Hipolin's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a -4.97% return in the last week, a strong 56.05% return in the last 6 months, and a 42.58% return year-to-date.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 43.74 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 168.9 & 63.6 respectively.

Hipolin Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.855.36+9.09%4.29+36.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.440.38+15.88%0.25+77.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02+2.16%0.02+12.95%
Total Operating Expense6.085.43+11.96%4.53+34.14%
Operating Income-0.23-0.07-229.38%-0.25+6.4%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.160.01-2155%-0.16-5.05%
Net Income-0.160.01-2155%-0.16-5.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.530.03-1866.67%-0.5-6.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.16Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.85Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

