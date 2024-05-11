Hipolin Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 5.05% YOY

Hipolin Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 36.49% YoY & loss increased by 5.05% YoY

Hipolin Q4 Results Live : Hipolin declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, showcasing a 36.49% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the company also reported a 5.05% rise in losses year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Hipolin experienced a 9.09% growth in revenue but a significant 2155% increase in losses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a steep 15.88% increase quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 77.54% increase year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 229.38% quarter-over-quarter but managing to increase by 6.4% year-over-year.

The EPS for Q4 is ₹-0.53, reflecting a 6.05% decrease year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hipolin's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a -4.97% return in the last week, a strong 56.05% return in the last 6 months, and a 42.58% return year-to-date.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹43.74 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹168.9 & ₹63.6 respectively.

Hipolin Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.85 5.36 +9.09% 4.29 +36.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.44 0.38 +15.88% 0.25 +77.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 +2.16% 0.02 +12.95% Total Operating Expense 6.08 5.43 +11.96% 4.53 +34.14% Operating Income -0.23 -0.07 -229.38% -0.25 +6.4% Net Income Before Taxes -0.16 0.01 -2155% -0.16 -5.05% Net Income -0.16 0.01 -2155% -0.16 -5.05% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.53 0.03 -1866.67% -0.5 -6.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.16Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹5.85Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

