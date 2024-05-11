Hipolin Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 5.05% YOY

Hipolin Q4 Results Live : Hipolin declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, showcasing a 36.49% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.
However, the company also reported a 5.05% rise in losses year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Hipolin experienced a 9.09% growth in revenue but a significant 2155% increase in losses.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a steep 15.88% increase quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 77.54% increase year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 229.38% quarter-over-quarter but managing to increase by 6.4% year-over-year.
The EPS for Q4 is ₹-0.53, reflecting a 6.05% decrease year-over-year.
Hipolin's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a -4.97% return in the last week, a strong 56.05% return in the last 6 months, and a 42.58% return year-to-date.
Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹43.74 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹168.9 & ₹63.6 respectively.
Hipolin Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.85
|5.36
|+9.09%
|4.29
|+36.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.44
|0.38
|+15.88%
|0.25
|+77.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|+2.16%
|0.02
|+12.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|6.08
|5.43
|+11.96%
|4.53
|+34.14%
|Operating Income
|-0.23
|-0.07
|-229.38%
|-0.25
|+6.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.16
|0.01
|-2155%
|-0.16
|-5.05%
|Net Income
|-0.16
|0.01
|-2155%
|-0.16
|-5.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.53
|0.03
|-1866.67%
|-0.5
|-6.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.16Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹5.85Cr
