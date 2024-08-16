Hisar Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.88% YOY

Hisar Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live : Hisar Spinning Mills declared its Q1 results on 14 August 2024. The company reported a year-over-year (YoY) decline in both revenue and profit. The topline decreased by 0.85%, while the profit saw a significant drop of 10.88% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 0.38% and profit decreased by 6.9%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses also showed mixed results. These expenses declined by 3.16% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 2.12% YoY. The operating income was similarly impacted, down by 3.19% QoQ and decreasing by 6.38% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.75, marking a decrease of 10.71% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall reduction in profitability for the company during this period.

Despite these declines, Hisar Spinning Mills has delivered a 2.44% return in the last week. However, the company has faced challenges over a longer period, with a -7.87% return over the last 6 months and a 0% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Hisar Spinning Mills has a market capitalization of ₹16.44 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹60.72 and a 52-week low of ₹36.60. These figures indicate a volatile performance in the market over the past year.

Hisar Spinning Mills Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10.3 10.34 -0.38% 10.39 -0.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.99 1.02 -3.16% 0.96 +2.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.29 0.42 -31.67% 0.42 -31.9% Total Operating Expense 9.35 9.36 -0.09% 9.37 -0.26% Operating Income 0.95 0.98 -3.19% 1.01 -6.38% Net Income Before Taxes 0.91 0.95 -4.07% 0.97 -5.7% Net Income 0.65 0.7 -6.9% 0.73 -10.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.75 1.88 -6.91% 1.96 -10.71%