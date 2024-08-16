Hisar Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.88% YOY

Hisar Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.85% YoY & profit decreased by 10.88% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Hisar Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live
Hisar Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live

Hisar Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live : Hisar Spinning Mills declared its Q1 results on 14 August 2024. The company reported a year-over-year (YoY) decline in both revenue and profit. The topline decreased by 0.85%, while the profit saw a significant drop of 10.88% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 0.38% and profit decreased by 6.9%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses also showed mixed results. These expenses declined by 3.16% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 2.12% YoY. The operating income was similarly impacted, down by 3.19% QoQ and decreasing by 6.38% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.75, marking a decrease of 10.71% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall reduction in profitability for the company during this period.

Despite these declines, Hisar Spinning Mills has delivered a 2.44% return in the last week. However, the company has faced challenges over a longer period, with a -7.87% return over the last 6 months and a 0% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Hisar Spinning Mills has a market capitalization of 16.44 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 60.72 and a 52-week low of 36.60. These figures indicate a volatile performance in the market over the past year.

Hisar Spinning Mills Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10.310.34-0.38%10.39-0.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.991.02-3.16%0.96+2.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.290.42-31.67%0.42-31.9%
Total Operating Expense9.359.36-0.09%9.37-0.26%
Operating Income0.950.98-3.19%1.01-6.38%
Net Income Before Taxes0.910.95-4.07%0.97-5.7%
Net Income0.650.7-6.9%0.73-10.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.751.88-6.91%1.96-10.71%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.65Cr
₹10.3Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsHisar Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.88% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    147.20
    11:16 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1 (0.68%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,935.80
    11:15 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    40.65 (1.4%)

    Dabur India

    612.00
    11:15 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    7.75 (1.28%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.40
    11:16 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.65 (1.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    308.65
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    18.3 (6.3%)

    Zensar Technologies

    786.00
    11:10 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.05 (5.94%)

    Birlasoft

    599.00
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    33.1 (5.85%)

    Mphasis

    2,855.60
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    138.7 (5.11%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue