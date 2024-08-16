Hisar Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.88% YOY

Hisar Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live : Hisar Spinning Mills declared its Q1 results on 14 August 2024. The company reported a year-over-year (YoY) decline in both revenue and profit. The topline decreased by 0.85%, while the profit saw a significant drop of 10.88% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 0.38% and profit decreased by 6.9%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses also showed mixed results. These expenses declined by 3.16% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 2.12% YoY. The operating income was similarly impacted, down by 3.19% QoQ and decreasing by 6.38% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.75, marking a decrease of 10.71% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall reduction in profitability for the company during this period.
Despite these declines, Hisar Spinning Mills has delivered a 2.44% return in the last week. However, the company has faced challenges over a longer period, with a -7.87% return over the last 6 months and a 0% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Hisar Spinning Mills has a market capitalization of ₹16.44 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹60.72 and a 52-week low of ₹36.60. These figures indicate a volatile performance in the market over the past year.
Hisar Spinning Mills Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10.3
|10.34
|-0.38%
|10.39
|-0.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.99
|1.02
|-3.16%
|0.96
|+2.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.29
|0.42
|-31.67%
|0.42
|-31.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.35
|9.36
|-0.09%
|9.37
|-0.26%
|Operating Income
|0.95
|0.98
|-3.19%
|1.01
|-6.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.91
|0.95
|-4.07%
|0.97
|-5.7%
|Net Income
|0.65
|0.7
|-6.9%
|0.73
|-10.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.75
|1.88
|-6.91%
|1.96
|-10.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.65Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹10.3Cr
