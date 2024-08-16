Hello User
Hisar Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.88% YOY

Hisar Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live : Hisar Spinning Mills declared its Q1 results on 14 August 2024. The company reported a year-over-year (YoY) decline in both revenue and profit. The topline decreased by 0.85%, while the profit saw a significant drop of 10.88% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 0.38% and profit decreased by 6.9%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses also showed mixed results. These expenses declined by 3.16% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 2.12% YoY. The operating income was similarly impacted, down by 3.19% QoQ and decreasing by 6.38% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.75, marking a decrease of 10.71% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall reduction in profitability for the company during this period.

Despite these declines, Hisar Spinning Mills has delivered a 2.44% return in the last week. However, the company has faced challenges over a longer period, with a -7.87% return over the last 6 months and a 0% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Hisar Spinning Mills has a market capitalization of 16.44 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 60.72 and a 52-week low of 36.60. These figures indicate a volatile performance in the market over the past year.

Hisar Spinning Mills Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10.310.34-0.38%10.39-0.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.991.02-3.16%0.96+2.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.290.42-31.67%0.42-31.9%
Total Operating Expense9.359.36-0.09%9.37-0.26%
Operating Income0.950.98-3.19%1.01-6.38%
Net Income Before Taxes0.910.95-4.07%0.97-5.7%
Net Income0.650.7-6.9%0.73-10.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.751.88-6.91%1.96-10.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.65Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹10.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

