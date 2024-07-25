Hitachi Energy India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 332.37% YOY

Published25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Hitachi Energy India Q1 Results Live : Hitachi Energy India announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, with a significant increase in revenue by 27.61% year-over-year.

The company also reported a remarkable surge in profit by 332.37% year-over-year, showcasing strong financial performance.

However, compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline of 21.71% in revenue and a substantial decrease of 90.83% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 15.1% quarter-over-quarter but an increase of 16.27% year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a significant drop of 83.79% quarter-over-quarter, yet a notable increase of 126.56% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.46, reflecting a substantial growth of 331.58% year-over-year.

Hitachi Energy India's stock performance in the market includes a -0.21% return in the last week, an impressive 112.05% return in the past 6 months, and a notable 128.52% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 50986.43 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 14382 & 3895.9 respectively, indicating strong market presence.

With 7 analysts covering the company as of 25 Jul, 2024, 2 analysts have rated it as Strong Sell, 1 as Hold, 3 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Hold, reflecting a balanced view on the company's performance.

Hitachi Energy India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1327.241695.28-21.71%1040.06+27.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total166.87196.54-15.1%143.52+16.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.0522.52-2.09%22.26-0.94%
Total Operating Expense1301.391535.83-15.26%1028.65+26.51%
Operating Income25.85159.45-83.79%11.41+126.56%
Net Income Before Taxes15.05152.17-90.11%3.38+345.27%
Net Income10.42113.66-90.83%2.41+332.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.4626.82-90.83%0.57+331.58%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.42Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1327.24Cr
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
