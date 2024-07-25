Hitachi Energy India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 332.37% YOY

Hitachi Energy India Q1 Results Live : Hitachi Energy India announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, with a significant increase in revenue by 27.61% year-over-year.
The company also reported a remarkable surge in profit by 332.37% year-over-year, showcasing strong financial performance.
However, compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline of 21.71% in revenue and a substantial decrease of 90.83% in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 15.1% quarter-over-quarter but an increase of 16.27% year-over-year.
Operating income witnessed a significant drop of 83.79% quarter-over-quarter, yet a notable increase of 126.56% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.46, reflecting a substantial growth of 331.58% year-over-year.
Hitachi Energy India's stock performance in the market includes a -0.21% return in the last week, an impressive 112.05% return in the past 6 months, and a notable 128.52% year-to-date return.
Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹50986.43 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹14382 & ₹3895.9 respectively, indicating strong market presence.
With 7 analysts covering the company as of 25 Jul, 2024, 2 analysts have rated it as Strong Sell, 1 as Hold, 3 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Hold, reflecting a balanced view on the company's performance.
Hitachi Energy India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1327.24
|1695.28
|-21.71%
|1040.06
|+27.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|166.87
|196.54
|-15.1%
|143.52
|+16.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.05
|22.52
|-2.09%
|22.26
|-0.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|1301.39
|1535.83
|-15.26%
|1028.65
|+26.51%
|Operating Income
|25.85
|159.45
|-83.79%
|11.41
|+126.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.05
|152.17
|-90.11%
|3.38
|+345.27%
|Net Income
|10.42
|113.66
|-90.83%
|2.41
|+332.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.46
|26.82
|-90.83%
|0.57
|+331.58%
