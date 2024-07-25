Hitachi Energy India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 332.37% YOY

Hitachi Energy India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.61% YoY & profit increased by 332.37% YoY

Hitachi Energy India Q1 Results Live : Hitachi Energy India announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, with a significant increase in revenue by 27.61% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company also reported a remarkable surge in profit by 332.37% year-over-year, showcasing strong financial performance.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply However, compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline of 21.71% in revenue and a substantial decrease of 90.83% in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 15.1% quarter-over-quarter but an increase of 16.27% year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a significant drop of 83.79% quarter-over-quarter, yet a notable increase of 126.56% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.46, reflecting a substantial growth of 331.58% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hitachi Energy India's stock performance in the market includes a -0.21% return in the last week, an impressive 112.05% return in the past 6 months, and a notable 128.52% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹50986.43 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹14382 & ₹3895.9 respectively, indicating strong market presence.

With 7 analysts covering the company as of 25 Jul, 2024, 2 analysts have rated it as Strong Sell, 1 as Hold, 3 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Hold, reflecting a balanced view on the company's performance.

Hitachi Energy India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1327.24 1695.28 -21.71% 1040.06 +27.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 166.87 196.54 -15.1% 143.52 +16.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.05 22.52 -2.09% 22.26 -0.94% Total Operating Expense 1301.39 1535.83 -15.26% 1028.65 +26.51% Operating Income 25.85 159.45 -83.79% 11.41 +126.56% Net Income Before Taxes 15.05 152.17 -90.11% 3.38 +345.27% Net Income 10.42 113.66 -90.83% 2.41 +332.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.46 26.82 -90.83% 0.57 +331.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.42Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1327.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar