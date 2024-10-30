Hitachi Energy India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 111.36% YOY

Hitachi Energy India Q2 Results Live : Hitachi Energy India declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company reported a topline increase of 26.53% year-on-year, alongside a staggering profit rise of 111.36% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a robust growth of 17.07%, while profits surged by an impressive 401.82%. This performance highlights the company’s strong operational efficiency and market positioning.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, reflecting a 19.2% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 19.92% rise year-on-year. This upward trend in expenses may pose challenges to maintaining profit margins in the future.

The operating income also displayed significant growth, reporting a 236.21% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 102.92% increase year-on-year, underscoring the company's operational strength.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹12.34, which marks an increase of 111.3% year-on-year, indicating robust profitability for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Hitachi Energy India has delivered a 2.69% return over the last week, 48.8% in the past six months, and an impressive 170.76% year-to-date return, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹60,408.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹16,549.95 and a low of ₹4,116.40, illustrating significant volatility and growth potential.

As of 30 Oct, 2024, among the six analysts covering Hitachi Energy India, the ratings are mixed: one analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, one has given a Hold rating, three have rated it as Buy, and one analyst has issued a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Oct, 2024, leans towards a Buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company amidst its impressive financial results.

Hitachi Energy India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1553.74 1327.24 +17.07% 1227.95 +26.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 198.91 166.87 +19.2% 165.87 +19.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.83 22.05 +3.54% 22.5 +1.47% Total Operating Expense 1466.83 1301.39 +12.71% 1185.12 +23.77% Operating Income 86.91 25.85 +236.21% 42.83 +102.92% Net Income Before Taxes 70.61 15.05 +369.17% 32.37 +118.13% Net Income 52.29 10.42 +401.82% 24.74 +111.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.34 2.46 +401.63% 5.84 +111.3%