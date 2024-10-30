Hitachi Energy India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 111.36% YOY

Hitachi Energy India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 26.53% YoY & profit increased by 111.36% YoY.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Hitachi Energy India Q2 Results Live
Hitachi Energy India Q2 Results Live

Hitachi Energy India Q2 Results Live : Hitachi Energy India declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company reported a topline increase of 26.53% year-on-year, alongside a staggering profit rise of 111.36% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a robust growth of 17.07%, while profits surged by an impressive 401.82%. This performance highlights the company’s strong operational efficiency and market positioning.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, reflecting a 19.2% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 19.92% rise year-on-year. This upward trend in expenses may pose challenges to maintaining profit margins in the future.

The operating income also displayed significant growth, reporting a 236.21% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 102.92% increase year-on-year, underscoring the company's operational strength.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 12.34, which marks an increase of 111.3% year-on-year, indicating robust profitability for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Hitachi Energy India has delivered a 2.69% return over the last week, 48.8% in the past six months, and an impressive 170.76% year-to-date return, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 60,408.93 crore, with a 52-week high of 16,549.95 and a low of 4,116.40, illustrating significant volatility and growth potential.

As of 30 Oct, 2024, among the six analysts covering Hitachi Energy India, the ratings are mixed: one analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, one has given a Hold rating, three have rated it as Buy, and one analyst has issued a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Oct, 2024, leans towards a Buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company amidst its impressive financial results.

Hitachi Energy India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1553.741327.24+17.07%1227.95+26.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total198.91166.87+19.2%165.87+19.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.8322.05+3.54%22.5+1.47%
Total Operating Expense1466.831301.39+12.71%1185.12+23.77%
Operating Income86.9125.85+236.21%42.83+102.92%
Net Income Before Taxes70.6115.05+369.17%32.37+118.13%
Net Income52.2910.42+401.82%24.74+111.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.342.46+401.63%5.84+111.3%
FAQs
₹52.29Cr
₹1553.74Cr
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHitachi Energy India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 111.36% YOY

