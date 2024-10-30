Hitachi Energy India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 111.36% YOY

Hitachi Energy India Q2 Results Live : Hitachi Energy India declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company reported a topline increase of 26.53% year-on-year, alongside a staggering profit rise of 111.36% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a robust growth of 17.07%, while profits surged by an impressive 401.82%. This performance highlights the company’s strong operational efficiency and market positioning.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, reflecting a 19.2% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 19.92% rise year-on-year. This upward trend in expenses may pose challenges to maintaining profit margins in the future.
The operating income also displayed significant growth, reporting a 236.21% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 102.92% increase year-on-year, underscoring the company's operational strength.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹12.34, which marks an increase of 111.3% year-on-year, indicating robust profitability for shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, Hitachi Energy India has delivered a 2.69% return over the last week, 48.8% in the past six months, and an impressive 170.76% year-to-date return, reflecting strong investor confidence.
Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹60,408.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹16,549.95 and a low of ₹4,116.40, illustrating significant volatility and growth potential.
As of 30 Oct, 2024, among the six analysts covering Hitachi Energy India, the ratings are mixed: one analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, one has given a Hold rating, three have rated it as Buy, and one analyst has issued a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 30 Oct, 2024, leans towards a Buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company amidst its impressive financial results.
Hitachi Energy India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1553.74
|1327.24
|+17.07%
|1227.95
|+26.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|198.91
|166.87
|+19.2%
|165.87
|+19.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.83
|22.05
|+3.54%
|22.5
|+1.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|1466.83
|1301.39
|+12.71%
|1185.12
|+23.77%
|Operating Income
|86.91
|25.85
|+236.21%
|42.83
|+102.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|70.61
|15.05
|+369.17%
|32.37
|+118.13%
|Net Income
|52.29
|10.42
|+401.82%
|24.74
|+111.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.34
|2.46
|+401.63%
|5.84
|+111.3%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess