Hitachi Energy India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 401.53% YoY

Hitachi Energy India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 23.24% & the profit increased by 401.53% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.77% and the profit decreased by 7.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.07% q-o-q & increased by 24.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.7% q-o-q & increased by 134.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.42 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 401.85% Y-o-Y.

Hitachi Energy India has delivered -1.94% return in the last 1 week, 40.01% return in the last 6 months, and 10.22% YTD return.

Currently, Hitachi Energy India has a market cap of ₹24592.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹6280 & ₹2905.85 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Hitachi Energy India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1274.2 1227.95 +3.77% 1033.9 +23.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 167.64 165.87 +1.07% 135.08 +24.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.73 22.5 +1.02% 20.16 +12.75% Total Operating Expense 1228.93 1185.12 +3.7% 1014.61 +21.12% Operating Income 45.27 42.83 +5.7% 19.29 +134.68% Net Income Before Taxes 33.78 32.37 +4.36% 13.38 +152.47% Net Income 22.97 24.74 -7.15% 4.58 +401.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.42 5.84 -7.19% 1.08 +401.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹22.97Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1274.2Cr

