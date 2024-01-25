Hitachi Energy India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 401.53% YoY

Hitachi Energy India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 23.24% & the profit increased by 401.53% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.77% and the profit decreased by 7.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.07% q-o-q & increased by 24.1% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5.7% q-o-q & increased by 134.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.42 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 401.85% Y-o-Y.
Hitachi Energy India has delivered -1.94% return in the last 1 week, 40.01% return in the last 6 months, and 10.22% YTD return.
Currently, Hitachi Energy India has a market cap of ₹24592.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹6280 & ₹2905.85 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.
Hitachi Energy India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1274.2
|1227.95
|+3.77%
|1033.9
|+23.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|167.64
|165.87
|+1.07%
|135.08
|+24.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.73
|22.5
|+1.02%
|20.16
|+12.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|1228.93
|1185.12
|+3.7%
|1014.61
|+21.12%
|Operating Income
|45.27
|42.83
|+5.7%
|19.29
|+134.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|33.78
|32.37
|+4.36%
|13.38
|+152.47%
|Net Income
|22.97
|24.74
|-7.15%
|4.58
|+401.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.42
|5.84
|-7.19%
|1.08
|+401.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹22.97Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1274.2Cr
