Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hitachi Energy India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 401.53% YoY

Hitachi Energy India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 401.53% YoY

Livemint

Hitachi Energy India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 23.24% YoY & profit increased by 401.53% YoY

Hitachi Energy India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Hitachi Energy India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 23.24% & the profit increased by 401.53% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.77% and the profit decreased by 7.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.07% q-o-q & increased by 24.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.7% q-o-q & increased by 134.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.42 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 401.85% Y-o-Y.

Hitachi Energy India has delivered -1.94% return in the last 1 week, 40.01% return in the last 6 months, and 10.22% YTD return.

Currently, Hitachi Energy India has a market cap of 24592.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 6280 & 2905.85 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Hitachi Energy India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1274.21227.95+3.77%1033.9+23.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total167.64165.87+1.07%135.08+24.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.7322.5+1.02%20.16+12.75%
Total Operating Expense1228.931185.12+3.7%1014.61+21.12%
Operating Income45.2742.83+5.7%19.29+134.68%
Net Income Before Taxes33.7832.37+4.36%13.38+152.47%
Net Income22.9724.74-7.15%4.58+401.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.425.84-7.19%1.08+401.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹22.97Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1274.2Cr

