Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hitachi Energy India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 123.7% YOY

Hitachi Energy India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 123.7% YOY

Livemint

Hitachi Energy India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.08% YoY & profit increased by 123.7% YoY

Hitachi Energy India Q4 Results Live

Hitachi Energy India Q4 Results Live : Hitachi Energy India announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The company's revenue surged by 27.08% year-over-year, indicating a strong growth trajectory. Additionally, the profit witnessed an impressive growth of 123.7% year-over-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency and financial strength.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 33.05%, while the profit soared by 394.82%, highlighting a robust performance in the last quarter.

Despite the increase in revenue and profit, the Selling, general & administrative expenses also rose, showing a 17.24% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 30.83% increase year-on-year.

The operating income of Hitachi Energy India exhibited a remarkable increase of 252.22% quarter-on-quarter and 115.44% year-on-year, underscoring the company's operational effectiveness.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 26.82, marking a significant growth of 123.9% year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability.

In terms of market performance, Hitachi Energy India delivered impressive returns with 10.68% in the last week, 134.25% in the last 6 months, and 105.76% year-to-date return, showcasing strong investor confidence.

Currently, Hitachi Energy India commands a market capitalization of 45908.25 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 12379.6 & 3738.65 respectively, reflecting a stable market position.

Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings, with 3 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating, indicating varying opinions on the company's performance and future prospects.

Hitachi Energy India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1695.281274.2+33.05%1334.01+27.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total196.54167.64+17.24%150.22+30.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.5222.73-0.92%21.06+6.93%
Total Operating Expense1535.831228.93+24.97%1260+21.89%
Operating Income159.4545.27+252.22%74.01+115.44%
Net Income Before Taxes152.1733.78+350.47%65.09+133.78%
Net Income113.6622.97+394.82%50.81+123.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.825.42+394.83%11.98+123.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹113.66Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1695.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.