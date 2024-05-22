Hitachi Energy India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 123.7% YOY

Hitachi Energy India Q4 Results Live : Hitachi Energy India announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.
The company's revenue surged by 27.08% year-over-year, indicating a strong growth trajectory. Additionally, the profit witnessed an impressive growth of 123.7% year-over-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency and financial strength.
Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 33.05%, while the profit soared by 394.82%, highlighting a robust performance in the last quarter.
Despite the increase in revenue and profit, the Selling, general & administrative expenses also rose, showing a 17.24% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 30.83% increase year-on-year.
The operating income of Hitachi Energy India exhibited a remarkable increase of 252.22% quarter-on-quarter and 115.44% year-on-year, underscoring the company's operational effectiveness.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹26.82, marking a significant growth of 123.9% year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability.
In terms of market performance, Hitachi Energy India delivered impressive returns with 10.68% in the last week, 134.25% in the last 6 months, and 105.76% year-to-date return, showcasing strong investor confidence.
Currently, Hitachi Energy India commands a market capitalization of ₹45908.25 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹12379.6 & ₹3738.65 respectively, reflecting a stable market position.
Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings, with 3 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating, indicating varying opinions on the company's performance and future prospects.
Hitachi Energy India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1695.28
|1274.2
|+33.05%
|1334.01
|+27.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|196.54
|167.64
|+17.24%
|150.22
|+30.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.52
|22.73
|-0.92%
|21.06
|+6.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|1535.83
|1228.93
|+24.97%
|1260
|+21.89%
|Operating Income
|159.45
|45.27
|+252.22%
|74.01
|+115.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|152.17
|33.78
|+350.47%
|65.09
|+133.78%
|Net Income
|113.66
|22.97
|+394.82%
|50.81
|+123.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|26.82
|5.42
|+394.83%
|11.98
|+123.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹113.66Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1695.28Cr
