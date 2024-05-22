Hitachi Energy India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 123.7% YOY

Hitachi Energy India Q4 Results Live : Hitachi Energy India announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's revenue surged by 27.08% year-over-year, indicating a strong growth trajectory. Additionally, the profit witnessed an impressive growth of 123.7% year-over-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency and financial strength.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 33.05%, while the profit soared by 394.82%, highlighting a robust performance in the last quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the increase in revenue and profit, the Selling, general & administrative expenses also rose, showing a 17.24% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 30.83% increase year-on-year.

The operating income of Hitachi Energy India exhibited a remarkable increase of 252.22% quarter-on-quarter and 115.44% year-on-year, underscoring the company's operational effectiveness.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹26.82, marking a significant growth of 123.9% year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of market performance, Hitachi Energy India delivered impressive returns with 10.68% in the last week, 134.25% in the last 6 months, and 105.76% year-to-date return, showcasing strong investor confidence.

Currently, Hitachi Energy India commands a market capitalization of ₹45908.25 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹12379.6 & ₹3738.65 respectively, reflecting a stable market position.

Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings, with 3 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating, indicating varying opinions on the company's performance and future prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hitachi Energy India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1695.28 1274.2 +33.05% 1334.01 +27.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 196.54 167.64 +17.24% 150.22 +30.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.52 22.73 -0.92% 21.06 +6.93% Total Operating Expense 1535.83 1228.93 +24.97% 1260 +21.89% Operating Income 159.45 45.27 +252.22% 74.01 +115.44% Net Income Before Taxes 152.17 33.78 +350.47% 65.09 +133.78% Net Income 113.66 22.97 +394.82% 50.81 +123.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 26.82 5.42 +394.83% 11.98 +123.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹113.66Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1695.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!