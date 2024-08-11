Hlv Limited Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.74% YOY

Hlv Limited Q1 Results Live : Hlv Limited declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.77% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit experienced a significant decrease of 14.74% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a sharp decline of 28.11%, and the profit plummeted by 84.35%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses fell by 0.81% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but witnessed a rise of 12.71% YoY. This indicates an increase in operational costs over the last year despite a slight reduction in the most recent quarter.

The operating income of Hlv Limited showed a concerning trend, decreasing by 141.03% q-o-q and plummeting by a staggering 421.28% YoY. This decline in operating income highlights the challenges the company is facing in maintaining profitability.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.02, marking a decrease of 18.1% YoY. The drop in EPS is reflective of the company's reduced profitability during this period.

Hlv Limited has delivered a -2.11% return over the past week, a -44.99% return in the last six months, and a -21% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures illustrate the declining market performance of the company over various timeframes.

Currently, Hlv Limited has a market capitalization of ₹1403.56 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹42 and ₹13.3, respectively, reflecting significant stock price volatility within the year.

Hlv Limited Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 42.95 59.74 -28.11% 42.62 +0.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.72 14.84 -0.81% 13.06 +12.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.5 3.68 -4.89% 3.46 +1.16% Total Operating Expense 45.97 52.38 -12.24% 41.68 +10.29% Operating Income -3.02 7.36 -141.03% 0.94 -421.28% Net Income Before Taxes 1.62 10.35 -84.35% 1.9 -14.74% Net Income 1.62 10.35 -84.35% 1.9 -14.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 0.16 -84.64% 0.03 -18.1%