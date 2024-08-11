Hlv Limited Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.74% YOY

Hlv Limited Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.77% YoY & profit decreased by 14.74% YoY

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 03:32 AM IST
Hlv Limited Q1 Results Live
Hlv Limited Q1 Results Live

Hlv Limited Q1 Results Live : Hlv Limited declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.77% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit experienced a significant decrease of 14.74% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a sharp decline of 28.11%, and the profit plummeted by 84.35%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses fell by 0.81% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but witnessed a rise of 12.71% YoY. This indicates an increase in operational costs over the last year despite a slight reduction in the most recent quarter.

The operating income of Hlv Limited showed a concerning trend, decreasing by 141.03% q-o-q and plummeting by a staggering 421.28% YoY. This decline in operating income highlights the challenges the company is facing in maintaining profitability.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.02, marking a decrease of 18.1% YoY. The drop in EPS is reflective of the company's reduced profitability during this period.

Hlv Limited has delivered a -2.11% return over the past week, a -44.99% return in the last six months, and a -21% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures illustrate the declining market performance of the company over various timeframes.

Currently, Hlv Limited has a market capitalization of 1403.56 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 42 and 13.3, respectively, reflecting significant stock price volatility within the year.

Hlv Limited Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue42.9559.74-28.11%42.62+0.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.7214.84-0.81%13.06+12.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.53.68-4.89%3.46+1.16%
Total Operating Expense45.9752.38-12.24%41.68+10.29%
Operating Income-3.027.36-141.03%0.94-421.28%
Net Income Before Taxes1.6210.35-84.35%1.9-14.74%
Net Income1.6210.35-84.35%1.9-14.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.020.16-84.64%0.03-18.1%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹1.62Cr
₹42.95Cr
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 03:32 AM IST
