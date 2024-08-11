Hlv Limited Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.74% YOY

Hlv Limited Q1 Results Live : Hlv Limited declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.77% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit experienced a significant decrease of 14.74% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a sharp decline of 28.11%, and the profit plummeted by 84.35%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses fell by 0.81% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but witnessed a rise of 12.71% YoY. This indicates an increase in operational costs over the last year despite a slight reduction in the most recent quarter.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income of Hlv Limited showed a concerning trend, decreasing by 141.03% q-o-q and plummeting by a staggering 421.28% YoY. This decline in operating income highlights the challenges the company is facing in maintaining profitability.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.02, marking a decrease of 18.1% YoY. The drop in EPS is reflective of the company's reduced profitability during this period.
Hlv Limited has delivered a -2.11% return over the past week, a -44.99% return in the last six months, and a -21% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures illustrate the declining market performance of the company over various timeframes.
Currently, Hlv Limited has a market capitalization of ₹1403.56 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹42 and ₹13.3, respectively, reflecting significant stock price volatility within the year.
Hlv Limited Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|42.95
|59.74
|-28.11%
|42.62
|+0.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.72
|14.84
|-0.81%
|13.06
|+12.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.5
|3.68
|-4.89%
|3.46
|+1.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|45.97
|52.38
|-12.24%
|41.68
|+10.29%
|Operating Income
|-3.02
|7.36
|-141.03%
|0.94
|-421.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.62
|10.35
|-84.35%
|1.9
|-14.74%
|Net Income
|1.62
|10.35
|-84.35%
|1.9
|-14.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|0.16
|-84.64%
|0.03
|-18.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.62Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹42.95Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar