Hlv Limited Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 209.42% YoY

Hlv Limited declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 21.72% & the profit increased by 209.42% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 33.84% and the profit increased by 371.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.89% q-o-q & decreased by 11.03% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 752.94% q-o-q & increased by 205.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.14 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 180% Y-o-Y.

Hlv Limited has delivered -0.42% return in the last 1 week, 155.04% return in the last 6 months, and 31.54% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Hlv Limited has a market cap of ₹2337.08 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹42 & ₹8 respectively.

Hlv Limited Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 55.37 41.37 +33.84% 45.49 +21.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.63 13.12 +3.89% 15.32 -11.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.65 3.57 +2.24% 2.8 +30.36% Total Operating Expense 48.12 40.52 +18.76% 43.12 +11.6% Operating Income 7.25 0.85 +752.94% 2.37 +205.91% Net Income Before Taxes 9.53 2.02 +371.78% 4.08 +133.58% Net Income 9.53 2.02 +371.78% 3.08 +209.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.14 0.03 +366.67% 0.05 +180%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9.53Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹55.37Cr

