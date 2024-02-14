Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hlv Limited Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 209.42% YoY

Hlv Limited Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 209.42% YoY

Livemint

Hlv Limited Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 21.72% YoY & profit increased by 209.42% YoY

Hlv Limited Q3 FY24 Results Live

Hlv Limited declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 21.72% & the profit increased by 209.42% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 33.84% and the profit increased by 371.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.89% q-o-q & decreased by 11.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 752.94% q-o-q & increased by 205.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.14 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 180% Y-o-Y.

Hlv Limited has delivered -0.42% return in the last 1 week, 155.04% return in the last 6 months, and 31.54% YTD return.

Currently, Hlv Limited has a market cap of 2337.08 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 42 & 8 respectively.

Hlv Limited Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue55.3741.37+33.84%45.49+21.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.6313.12+3.89%15.32-11.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.653.57+2.24%2.8+30.36%
Total Operating Expense48.1240.52+18.76%43.12+11.6%
Operating Income7.250.85+752.94%2.37+205.91%
Net Income Before Taxes9.532.02+371.78%4.08+133.58%
Net Income9.532.02+371.78%3.08+209.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.140.03+366.67%0.05+180%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9.53Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹55.37Cr

