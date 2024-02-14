Hlv Limited Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 209.42% YoY

Hlv Limited declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 21.72% & the profit increased by 209.42% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 33.84% and the profit increased by 371.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.89% q-o-q & decreased by 11.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 752.94% q-o-q & increased by 205.91% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.14 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 180% Y-o-Y.
Hlv Limited has delivered -0.42% return in the last 1 week, 155.04% return in the last 6 months, and 31.54% YTD return.
Currently, Hlv Limited has a market cap of ₹2337.08 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹42 & ₹8 respectively.
Hlv Limited Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|55.37
|41.37
|+33.84%
|45.49
|+21.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.63
|13.12
|+3.89%
|15.32
|-11.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.65
|3.57
|+2.24%
|2.8
|+30.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|48.12
|40.52
|+18.76%
|43.12
|+11.6%
|Operating Income
|7.25
|0.85
|+752.94%
|2.37
|+205.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.53
|2.02
|+371.78%
|4.08
|+133.58%
|Net Income
|9.53
|2.02
|+371.78%
|3.08
|+209.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.14
|0.03
|+366.67%
|0.05
|+180%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹9.53Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹55.37Cr
