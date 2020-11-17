Home Depot shares fall after expenses climb alongside sales

The Atlanta-based retailer has broadly benefited amid the pandemic of 2020 as consumers divert spending that would have gone to travel and entertainment to improving their homes. Unlike other retailers, like Walmart Inc., that are reporting fewer transactions but larger tickets, Home Depot is seeing gains in both metrics. That means shoppers are placing more orders and they’re also buying more every time. Analysts expect the home improvement trend will continue as winter sets in and Americans are forced inside.