OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Home First Finance posts 92.4% rise in Q4 profit
Listen to this article

MUMBAI : Mortgage lender Home First Finance Company India Ltd on Tuesday reported a net profit of 60.2 crore in the March quarter of FY22, up 92.4% from the same period last year, owing to higher net interest income and reversal of deferred tax liability of 12 crore. 

The adjusted profit after tax stood at 48.2 crore in the three months through March, up 54% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. 

“FY22 has been a strong year for HomeFirst and we have delivered robust operating and financial performance in the first full year post listing. We crossed the milestone of 5,000 crore in assets under management, closing the year at 5,380 crore and delivering 30% y-o-y growth," said Manoj Viswanathan, managing director and chief executive of Home First Finance. 

Viswanathan said that the lender is continuously improving on the asset quality front as the economy normalizes and are working to bring it to pre-covid levels in a granular manner. 

“We have witnessed significant improvements in all buckets for Q4 vs Q3, giving us the confidence to achieve pre-covid levels in FY23," he said.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.3% of its loan book as on 31 March, down from 2.6% in December 2021, but higher than 1.8% in March 2021. 

MINT PREMIUM See All

The company has also strengthened its board and management team with the appointment of independent directors, chief risk officer (CRO) and chief technology officer (CTO), Viswanathan said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout