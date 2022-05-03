MUMBAI : Mortgage lender Home First Finance Company India Ltd on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹60.2 crore in the March quarter of FY22, up 92.4% from the same period last year, owing to higher net interest income and reversal of deferred tax liability of ₹12 crore.

The adjusted profit after tax stood at ₹48.2 crore in the three months through March, up 54% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.

“FY22 has been a strong year for HomeFirst and we have delivered robust operating and financial performance in the first full year post listing. We crossed the milestone of ₹5,000 crore in assets under management, closing the year at ₹5,380 crore and delivering 30% y-o-y growth," said Manoj Viswanathan, managing director and chief executive of Home First Finance.

Viswanathan said that the lender is continuously improving on the asset quality front as the economy normalizes and are working to bring it to pre-covid levels in a granular manner.

“We have witnessed significant improvements in all buckets for Q4 vs Q3, giving us the confidence to achieve pre-covid levels in FY23," he said.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.3% of its loan book as on 31 March, down from 2.6% in December 2021, but higher than 1.8% in March 2021.

The company has also strengthened its board and management team with the appointment of independent directors, chief risk officer (CRO) and chief technology officer (CTO), Viswanathan said.