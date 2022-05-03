Home First Finance posts 92.4% rise in Q4 profit

“FY22 has been a strong year for HomeFirst and we have delivered robust operating and financial performance in the first full year post listing. We crossed the milestone of ₹5,000 crore in assets under management, closing the year at ₹5,380 crore and delivering 30% y-o-y growth," said Manoj Viswanathan, managing director and chief executive of Home First Finance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}