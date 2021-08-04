MUMBAI: Unfazed by rising delinquencies in its home loan book, India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) believes there is no reason to rethink its strategy on aggressively growing the book as the segment has significant potential.

The bank’s home loan portfolio stood at ₹5.05 trillion as on 30 June and saw a 59 basis point (bps) sequential rise in bad loans as the second wave disrupted borrower cash flows. Nonetheless, the bank was able to gain a 24 bps market share from competitors and saw an 11% year-on-year growth in mortgages. The lender’s results revealed how the economic distress during the second wave and ensuing lockdowns crimped repayment capabilities of smaller businesses, many of whom are home loan borrowers as well.

“When it comes to home loans, the market potential is huge and there is no reason for us to slow down. We have mastered how to ensure right appraisals and timely distribution and would like to continue doing well," said Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI.

Khara said almost 50% of home loan book was to non-salaried class and many of the bank’s small business borrowers have also availed of such loans.

“I think essential stress seen in this book is on account of disruption in cash flows for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Our home loans are (to) first time buyers. So, there will be all efforts and endeavours on their part to honour their obligation and I hope that it is not as much of a concern," said Khara, adding that the bank has brought down the home loan bad loans from 1.39% as of 30 June to 1.14% through subsequent recoveries.

Hopefully, "we should see less than 1% bad loans in home loans going forward," he said.

Asset quality of the bank’s personal gold loan book of ₹21,293 crore was also impacted and was at 2.24% in the June quarter, as against 0.82% in the March quarter as movement restrictions impacted recoveries.

The bank reported a net profit of ₹6,504 crore in the three months to June, 55% higher year-on-year, on the back of lower provisions. On a whole, the bank’s asset quality deteriorated sequentially on account of covid-19. Its gross bad loans were at 5.32% of its total advances, up 34 bps sequentially. However, slippages of ₹15,666 crore during the June quarter was lower than ₹21,934 crore in the March quarter.

“We have seen slippages coming from SMEs and the home loan segments. The bank has seen a decent pull back or recoveries from home loan and the other retail borrowers. SME sector is a little stickier and we are seeing better traction for debt restructuring from this sector," said Khara.

Of the Rs7,300 crore of loan recast requests under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) second window, about Rs1,400 crore came from the SME sector and the bank has already recast about Rs1,100 crore of SME loans. The bank was hopeful that with lockdowns largely absent this quarter, economic activity should pick up and slippages rectified. To be sure, the bank has, since 30 June, recovered Rs4,700 crore worth of bad loans.

“It will be our endeavour to contain the slippages, but we have seen a very tough June quarter, so it is too early for us to really come out with any kind of guidance. But our endeavour within the bank would be to keep the slippage ratio within 2%," said Khara.

He said bank retail credit growth in FY22 will be on the same lines as the previous financial year. On the corporate side and especially mid-corporates, the bank was witnessing higher utilisations of loan limits, a sign of improving demand. The bank, he said, will be able to achieve an aggregate loan growth of 9% in FY22.

“We are only waiting for the opportunity to support credit growth, but it will emanate from borrowers and the real economy," he said.

SBI shares closed at Rs457.05 apiece on Wednesday on the BSE, up 2.4% from previous close.

