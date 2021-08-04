Home loan stress not to deter SBI from growing the book: chairman Dinesh Khara

“I think essential stress seen in this book is on account of disruption in cash flows for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Our home loans are (to) first time buyers. So, there will be all efforts and endeavours on their part to honour their obligation and I hope that it is not as much of a concern," said Khara, adding that the bank has brought down the home loan bad loans from 1.39% as of 30 June to 1.14% through subsequent recoveries.