Honasa Consumer Q2 results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: loss at ₹18.57Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.91% YoY

Honasa Consumer Q2 Results 2024:Honasa Consumer declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 6.91% year-over-year, and the company reported a loss of ₹18.57 crore, compared to a profit of ₹29.44 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
The company's financial performance further weakened when compared to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 16.65%. Additionally, the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 4.11% quarter-over-quarter and increased by a staggering 38.65% year-over-year.
The operating income saw a drastic decline, down by 212.42% quarter-over-quarter and down 221.67% year-over-year. This trend has contributed to the company’s earnings per share (EPS) dropping to ₹-0.57 for Q2, reflecting a 162.3% decrease year-over-year.
In the market, Honasa Consumer's stock has faced significant pressure, delivering a -1.95% return over the past week, -9.59% over the last six months, and a -15.71% year-to-date return. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹12,068.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹547 and a low of ₹310.7.
Analysts remain divided in their outlook on Honasa Consumer. Out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Sell rating, 1 has a Hold rating, while 4 have rated it as a Buy and 6 have given a Strong Buy recommendation. As of 15 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation for investors is to Strong Buy.
Honasa Consumer Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|461.82
|554.06
|-16.65%
|496.11
|-6.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|51.45
|49.42
|+4.11%
|37.11
|+38.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.56
|9.42
|+12.17%
|6.29
|+67.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|503.08
|517.36
|-2.76%
|462.19
|+8.85%
|Operating Income
|-41.26
|36.7
|-212.42%
|33.91
|-221.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-24.37
|52.4
|-146.52%
|39.2
|-162.17%
|Net Income
|-18.57
|40.26
|-146.14%
|29.44
|-163.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.57
|1.24
|-145.97%
|0.91
|-162.3%
