Honasa Consumer Q2 results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: loss at ₹18.57Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.91% YoY

Published15 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Honasa Consumer Q2 Results 2024:Honasa Consumer declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 6.91% year-over-year, and the company reported a loss of 18.57 crore, compared to a profit of 29.44 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company's financial performance further weakened when compared to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 16.65%. Additionally, the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 4.11% quarter-over-quarter and increased by a staggering 38.65% year-over-year.

The operating income saw a drastic decline, down by 212.42% quarter-over-quarter and down 221.67% year-over-year. This trend has contributed to the company’s earnings per share (EPS) dropping to -0.57 for Q2, reflecting a 162.3% decrease year-over-year.

In the market, Honasa Consumer's stock has faced significant pressure, delivering a -1.95% return over the past week, -9.59% over the last six months, and a -15.71% year-to-date return. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 12,068.84 crore, with a 52-week high of 547 and a low of 310.7.

Analysts remain divided in their outlook on Honasa Consumer. Out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Sell rating, 1 has a Hold rating, while 4 have rated it as a Buy and 6 have given a Strong Buy recommendation. As of 15 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation for investors is to Strong Buy.

Honasa Consumer Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue461.82554.06-16.65%496.11-6.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total51.4549.42+4.11%37.11+38.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.569.42+12.17%6.29+67.87%
Total Operating Expense503.08517.36-2.76%462.19+8.85%
Operating Income-41.2636.7-212.42%33.91-221.67%
Net Income Before Taxes-24.3752.4-146.52%39.2-162.17%
Net Income-18.5740.26-146.14%29.44-163.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.571.24-145.97%0.91-162.3%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

