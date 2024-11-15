Honasa Consumer Q2 results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: loss at ₹18.57Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.91% YoY

Honasa Consumer Q2 Results 2024:Honasa Consumer declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 6.91% year-over-year, and the company reported a loss of ₹18.57 crore, compared to a profit of ₹29.44 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's financial performance further weakened when compared to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 16.65%. Additionally, the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 4.11% quarter-over-quarter and increased by a staggering 38.65% year-over-year.

The operating income saw a drastic decline, down by 212.42% quarter-over-quarter and down 221.67% year-over-year. This trend has contributed to the company’s earnings per share (EPS) dropping to ₹-0.57 for Q2, reflecting a 162.3% decrease year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the market, Honasa Consumer's stock has faced significant pressure, delivering a -1.95% return over the past week, -9.59% over the last six months, and a -15.71% year-to-date return. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹12,068.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹547 and a low of ₹310.7.

Analysts remain divided in their outlook on Honasa Consumer. Out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Sell rating, 1 has a Hold rating, while 4 have rated it as a Buy and 6 have given a Strong Buy recommendation. As of 15 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation for investors is to Strong Buy.

Honasa Consumer Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 461.82 554.06 -16.65% 496.11 -6.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 51.45 49.42 +4.11% 37.11 +38.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.56 9.42 +12.17% 6.29 +67.87% Total Operating Expense 503.08 517.36 -2.76% 462.19 +8.85% Operating Income -41.26 36.7 -212.42% 33.91 -221.67% Net Income Before Taxes -24.37 52.4 -146.52% 39.2 -162.17% Net Income -18.57 40.26 -146.14% 29.44 -163.1% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.57 1.24 -145.97% 0.91 -162.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-18.57Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹461.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar