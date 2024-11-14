Honasa to implement structural changes for Mamaearth following weak Q2 results

  • The Gurugram-based company reported weak numbers for the September quarter, with a loss of 18.5 crore against a profit of 29.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
Published14 Nov 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Gurugram-based Honasa reported disappointing results in the September quarter.
Gurugram-based Honasa reported disappointing results in the September quarter.

Honasa Consumer Ltd, the listed beauty and personal care firm behind Mamaearth, plans to make significant adjustments to its product lineup, marketing approach, and investment allocation across categories to revive growth for its flagship brand, which underperformed in the September quarter. Co-founder and chief executive Varun Alagh said on Thursday that the brand’s slower-than-anticipated growth has prompted a rethink.

“The model we were trying to execute was similar to what has worked in the past. We have realized that we need to make strong tweaks in the product mix and be sharper on investment allocation where we think we have gone too wide. We need to narrow our focus to a few categories and go deep within the hero SKUs,” Alagh said during a post-earnings call with analysts.

Read this | Mamaearth's distributors say company is burdening them with excessive inventory, delaying replacement of unsold stock

Gurugram-based Honasa reported disappointing results in the September quarter, with a net loss of 18.5 crore, a steep fall from the 29.4 crore profit posted in the same period last year. Revenue from operations dropped to 461 crore from 496 crore a year earlier, impacted by a one-time inventory correction.

Alagh emphasized the company’s commitment to course-correcting, with a focus on piloting regional and category-specific strategies to “bring Mamaearth back to a strong growth path.”

Beyond product adjustments, Honasa is set to bolster its R&D capabilities and offline sales to strengthen the brand. Alagh remains optimistic about Mamaearth’s potential, despite recent setbacks, underscoring the brand’s long runway for scale.

The slowdown in urban consumption has impacted numerous consumer brands, including sector giants like Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Nestlé India Ltd, both of which saw their Q2 revenue growth stagnate and profits dip. 

Read this | The festival season may boost consumption, but for how long?

The finance ministry’s Monthly Economic Report highlighted this trend, noting a stark decline in FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) volume growth from 10.1% in Q1 to 2.8% in Q2. In a related trend, Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, reported a 4% drop in domestic volumes and a 17% decline in profits, citing tepid urban demand.

Distribution strategy changes

Honasa had introduced a revamped distribution approach, dubbed Project Neev, in the March quarter of FY24, transitioning to a direct distribution model in the top 50 cities and reducing its dependency on super stockists. While the company anticipated some disruption, the September quarter proved more challenging than expected.

“The impact of sales return and inventory collection is higher than we had imagined. As we went into executing that, there were a pocket of sub-distributors we had not taken into account,” Alagh said.

With much of the transition completed, Honasa expects momentum to gradually recover over the coming quarters. 

In August, Mint reported that Honasa aims to lower distributor inventory holding from 90 to 40 days, easing stock burdens. The company also partnered with logistics firm Delhivery, leveraging its mother warehouse for streamlined distribution.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHonasa to implement structural changes for Mamaearth following weak Q2 results

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.35
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -5.1 (-0.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.