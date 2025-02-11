Honda India Power Products Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 32.59% YOY

Honda India Power Products Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 22.48% YoY & profit decreased by 32.59% YoY, profit at 19.09 crore and revenue at 204.18 crore.

Published11 Feb 2025
Honda India Power Products Q3 Results 2025:Honda India Power Products declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 22.48%, with profit at 19.09 crore, reflecting a significant drop of 32.59% year-over-year. The revenue for the quarter stood at 204.18 crore.

In a silver lining, compared to the previous quarter, Honda India Power Products saw revenue growth of 15.23% and a remarkable profit increase of 123.54%. This indicates a potential recovery trajectory despite the year-over-year decline.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 2.37% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 2.11% year-on-year, suggesting a need for cost management as the company navigates these financial challenges.

The operating income saw a substantial increase of 838.41% quarter-on-quarter, though it experienced a decline of 45.09% year-on-year, further emphasizing the volatility in performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is recorded at 18.82, down by 32.59% year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Honda India Power Products has delivered a -0.19% return in the last week, a steep -36.74% return in the last 6 months, and a -13.4% year-to-date return, reflecting investor sentiment amidst the financial results.

Currently, Honda India Power Products holds a market capitalization of 2341.89 crore, with a 52-week high of 4500 and a low of 2156, indicating the stock's volatility over the past year.

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue204.18177.2+15.23%263.38-22.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.4234.23-2.37%32.73+2.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.415.36+0.93%4.97+8.85%
Total Operating Expense188.79175.56+7.54%235.35-19.78%
Operating Income15.391.64+838.41%28.03-45.09%
Net Income Before Taxes25.7411.48+124.22%37.99-32.25%
Net Income19.098.54+123.54%28.32-32.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.828.42+123.52%27.92-32.59%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

