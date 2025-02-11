Honda India Power Products Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 32.59% YOY

Honda India Power Products Q3 Results 2025:Honda India Power Products declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 22.48%, with profit at ₹19.09 crore, reflecting a significant drop of 32.59% year-over-year. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹204.18 crore.

In a silver lining, compared to the previous quarter, Honda India Power Products saw revenue growth of 15.23% and a remarkable profit increase of 123.54%. This indicates a potential recovery trajectory despite the year-over-year decline.

Advertisement

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 2.37% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 2.11% year-on-year, suggesting a need for cost management as the company navigates these financial challenges.

Honda India Power Products Q3 Results

The operating income saw a substantial increase of 838.41% quarter-on-quarter, though it experienced a decline of 45.09% year-on-year, further emphasizing the volatility in performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is recorded at ₹18.82, down by 32.59% year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Honda India Power Products has delivered a -0.19% return in the last week, a steep -36.74% return in the last 6 months, and a -13.4% year-to-date return, reflecting investor sentiment amidst the financial results.

Advertisement

Currently, Honda India Power Products holds a market capitalization of ₹2341.89 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4500 and a low of ₹2156, indicating the stock's volatility over the past year.

Honda India Power Products Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 204.18 177.2 +15.23% 263.38 -22.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.42 34.23 -2.37% 32.73 +2.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.41 5.36 +0.93% 4.97 +8.85% Total Operating Expense 188.79 175.56 +7.54% 235.35 -19.78% Operating Income 15.39 1.64 +838.41% 28.03 -45.09% Net Income Before Taxes 25.74 11.48 +124.22% 37.99 -32.25% Net Income 19.09 8.54 +123.54% 28.32 -32.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.82 8.42 +123.52% 27.92 -32.59%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.