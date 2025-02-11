Honda India Power Products Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 32.59% YOY

Honda India Power Products Q3 Results 2025:Honda India Power Products declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 22.48%, with profit at ₹19.09 crore, reflecting a significant drop of 32.59% year-over-year. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹204.18 crore.
In a silver lining, compared to the previous quarter, Honda India Power Products saw revenue growth of 15.23% and a remarkable profit increase of 123.54%. This indicates a potential recovery trajectory despite the year-over-year decline.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 2.37% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 2.11% year-on-year, suggesting a need for cost management as the company navigates these financial challenges.
The operating income saw a substantial increase of 838.41% quarter-on-quarter, though it experienced a decline of 45.09% year-on-year, further emphasizing the volatility in performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is recorded at ₹18.82, down by 32.59% year-on-year.
In terms of stock performance, Honda India Power Products has delivered a -0.19% return in the last week, a steep -36.74% return in the last 6 months, and a -13.4% year-to-date return, reflecting investor sentiment amidst the financial results.
Currently, Honda India Power Products holds a market capitalization of ₹2341.89 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4500 and a low of ₹2156, indicating the stock's volatility over the past year.
Honda India Power Products Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|204.18
|177.2
|+15.23%
|263.38
|-22.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|33.42
|34.23
|-2.37%
|32.73
|+2.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.41
|5.36
|+0.93%
|4.97
|+8.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|188.79
|175.56
|+7.54%
|235.35
|-19.78%
|Operating Income
|15.39
|1.64
|+838.41%
|28.03
|-45.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|25.74
|11.48
|+124.22%
|37.99
|-32.25%
|Net Income
|19.09
|8.54
|+123.54%
|28.32
|-32.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.82
|8.42
|+123.52%
|27.92
|-32.59%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹19.09Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹204.18Cr