Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Honda India Power Products Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 171.94% YOY

Honda India Power Products Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 171.94% YOY

Livemint

Honda India Power Products Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 26.22% YoY & profit increased by 171.94% YoY

Honda India Power Products Q4 Results Live

Honda India Power Products Q4 Results Live : Honda India Power Products declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.22% & the profit increased by 171.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.23% and the profit decreased by 44.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.41% q-o-q & increased by 35.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 67.29% q-o-q & increased by 103.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.59 for Q4 which decreased by 24.98% Y-o-Y.

Honda India Power Products has delivered 21.06% return in the last 1 week, 12.83% return in the last 6 months and 20.11% YTD return.

Currently, Honda India Power Products has a market cap of 2912.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3136.15 & 2102.1 respectively.

Honda India Power Products Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue231.16263.38-12.23%313.3-26.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.5232.73+2.41%24.82+35.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.264.97+5.84%6.05-13.06%
Total Operating Expense221.99235.35-5.68%308.8-28.11%
Operating Income9.1728.03-67.29%4.5+103.78%
Net Income Before Taxes20.7937.99-45.28%9.07+129.22%
Net Income15.828.32-44.21%5.81+171.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.5927.92-54.91%16.78-24.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹15.8Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹231.16Cr

