Honda India Power Products Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 171.94% YOY

Honda India Power Products Q4 Results Live : Honda India Power Products declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.22% & the profit increased by 171.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.23% and the profit decreased by 44.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.41% q-o-q & increased by 35.05% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 67.29% q-o-q & increased by 103.78% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.59 for Q4 which decreased by 24.98% Y-o-Y.
Honda India Power Products has delivered 21.06% return in the last 1 week, 12.83% return in the last 6 months and 20.11% YTD return.
Currently, Honda India Power Products has a market cap of ₹2912.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3136.15 & ₹2102.1 respectively.
Honda India Power Products Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|231.16
|263.38
|-12.23%
|313.3
|-26.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|33.52
|32.73
|+2.41%
|24.82
|+35.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.26
|4.97
|+5.84%
|6.05
|-13.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|221.99
|235.35
|-5.68%
|308.8
|-28.11%
|Operating Income
|9.17
|28.03
|-67.29%
|4.5
|+103.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|20.79
|37.99
|-45.28%
|9.07
|+129.22%
|Net Income
|15.8
|28.32
|-44.21%
|5.81
|+171.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.59
|27.92
|-54.91%
|16.78
|-24.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹15.8Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹231.16Cr
