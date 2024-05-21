Honda India Power Products Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 171.94% YOY

Honda India Power Products Q4 Results Live : Honda India Power Products declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.22% & the profit increased by 171.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.23% and the profit decreased by 44.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.41% q-o-q & increased by 35.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 67.29% q-o-q & increased by 103.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.59 for Q4 which decreased by 24.98% Y-o-Y.

Honda India Power Products has delivered 21.06% return in the last 1 week, 12.83% return in the last 6 months and 20.11% YTD return.

Currently, Honda India Power Products has a market cap of ₹2912.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3136.15 & ₹2102.1 respectively.

Honda India Power Products Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 231.16 263.38 -12.23% 313.3 -26.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.52 32.73 +2.41% 24.82 +35.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.26 4.97 +5.84% 6.05 -13.06% Total Operating Expense 221.99 235.35 -5.68% 308.8 -28.11% Operating Income 9.17 28.03 -67.29% 4.5 +103.78% Net Income Before Taxes 20.79 37.99 -45.28% 9.07 +129.22% Net Income 15.8 28.32 -44.21% 5.81 +171.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.59 27.92 -54.91% 16.78 -24.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹15.8Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹231.16Cr

