Honeywell Automation India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 31.96% YOY

Honeywell Automation India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.01% YoY & profit increased by 31.96% YoY

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Honeywell Automation India Q1 Results Live
Honeywell Automation India Q1 Results Live

Honeywell Automation India Q1 Results Live : Honeywell Automation India declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.01% & the profit increased by 31.96% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.02% and the profit decreased by 7.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40% q-o-q & increased by 3.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.85% q-o-q & increased by 31.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 154.34 for Q1 which increased by 31.93% Y-o-Y.

Honeywell Automation India has delivered -1.65% return in the last 1 week, 38.46% return in the last 6 months, and 44.1% YTD return.

Currently, Honeywell Automation India has a market cap of 46946.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of 59994 & 34977.7 respectively.

As of 06 Aug, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Honeywell Automation India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue960.4950.7+1.02%932.32+3.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total184.1131.5+40%177.74+3.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.213.5-2.22%13.61-3.01%
Total Operating Expense819.4794.3+3.16%825.33-0.72%
Operating Income141156.4-9.85%106.99+31.79%
Net Income Before Taxes184.1197.3-6.69%139.19+32.27%
Net Income136.5148.2-7.89%103.44+31.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS154.34167.73-7.98%116.99+31.93%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹136.5Cr
₹960.4Cr
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsHoneywell Automation India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 31.96% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    11:25 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    2 (1.34%)

    Bharat Electronics

    294.10
    11:24 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    4 (1.38%)

    Tata Motors

    1,028.70
    11:25 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    12.05 (1.19%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    171.80
    11:25 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Welspun Living

    190.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    15.65 (8.98%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    806.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    57.4 (7.67%)

    BLS International Services

    374.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    25 (7.16%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    993.70
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    64.75 (6.97%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue