Honeywell Automation India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 31.96% YOY

Honeywell Automation India Q1 Results Live : Honeywell Automation India declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.01% & the profit increased by 31.96% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.02% and the profit decreased by 7.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40% q-o-q & increased by 3.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.85% q-o-q & increased by 31.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹154.34 for Q1 which increased by 31.93% Y-o-Y.

Honeywell Automation India has delivered -1.65% return in the last 1 week, 38.46% return in the last 6 months, and 44.1% YTD return.

Currently, Honeywell Automation India has a market cap of ₹46946.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹59994 & ₹34977.7 respectively.

As of 06 Aug, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Honeywell Automation India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 960.4 950.7 +1.02% 932.32 +3.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 184.1 131.5 +40% 177.74 +3.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.2 13.5 -2.22% 13.61 -3.01% Total Operating Expense 819.4 794.3 +3.16% 825.33 -0.72% Operating Income 141 156.4 -9.85% 106.99 +31.79% Net Income Before Taxes 184.1 197.3 -6.69% 139.19 +32.27% Net Income 136.5 148.2 -7.89% 103.44 +31.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 154.34 167.73 -7.98% 116.99 +31.93%