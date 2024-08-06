Honeywell Automation India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 31.96% YOY

Honeywell Automation India Q1 Results Live : Honeywell Automation India declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.01% & the profit increased by 31.96% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.02% and the profit decreased by 7.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40% q-o-q & increased by 3.58% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.85% q-o-q & increased by 31.79% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹154.34 for Q1 which increased by 31.93% Y-o-Y.
Honeywell Automation India has delivered -1.65% return in the last 1 week, 38.46% return in the last 6 months, and 44.1% YTD return.
Currently, Honeywell Automation India has a market cap of ₹46946.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹59994 & ₹34977.7 respectively.
As of 06 Aug, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.
Honeywell Automation India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|960.4
|950.7
|+1.02%
|932.32
|+3.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|184.1
|131.5
|+40%
|177.74
|+3.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.2
|13.5
|-2.22%
|13.61
|-3.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|819.4
|794.3
|+3.16%
|825.33
|-0.72%
|Operating Income
|141
|156.4
|-9.85%
|106.99
|+31.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|184.1
|197.3
|-6.69%
|139.19
|+32.27%
|Net Income
|136.5
|148.2
|-7.89%
|103.44
|+31.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|154.34
|167.73
|-7.98%
|116.99
|+31.93%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹136.5Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹960.4Cr
