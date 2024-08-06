Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Honeywell Automation India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 31.96% YOY

Honeywell Automation India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 31.96% YOY

Livemint

Honeywell Automation India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.01% YoY & profit increased by 31.96% YoY

Honeywell Automation India Q1 Results Live

Honeywell Automation India Q1 Results Live : Honeywell Automation India declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.01% & the profit increased by 31.96% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.02% and the profit decreased by 7.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40% q-o-q & increased by 3.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.85% q-o-q & increased by 31.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 154.34 for Q1 which increased by 31.93% Y-o-Y.

Honeywell Automation India has delivered -1.65% return in the last 1 week, 38.46% return in the last 6 months, and 44.1% YTD return.

Currently, Honeywell Automation India has a market cap of 46946.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of 59994 & 34977.7 respectively.

As of 06 Aug, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Honeywell Automation India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue960.4950.7+1.02%932.32+3.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total184.1131.5+40%177.74+3.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.213.5-2.22%13.61-3.01%
Total Operating Expense819.4794.3+3.16%825.33-0.72%
Operating Income141156.4-9.85%106.99+31.79%
Net Income Before Taxes184.1197.3-6.69%139.19+32.27%
Net Income136.5148.2-7.89%103.44+31.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS154.34167.73-7.98%116.99+31.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹136.5Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹960.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

