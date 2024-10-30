Honeywell Automation India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.58% YoY

Honeywell Automation India Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 7.27% YoY & profit decreased by 5.58% YoY.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Honeywell Automation India Q2 Results Live
Honeywell Automation India Q2 Results Live

Honeywell Automation India Q2 Results Live : Honeywell Automation India declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a decrease of 7.27% year-on-year, while profit experienced a decline of 5.58% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Honeywell's revenue showed a modest growth of 6.61%. However, profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 15.68%, raising concerns among investors.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a decline of 2.5% quarter-on-quarter, yet saw an increase of 4.06% year-on-year, hinting at rising operational costs over the longer term.

Operating income was also a concern, down by 18.09% quarter-on-quarter and 7.23% year-on-year. This decline underscores the challenges Honeywell faces in maintaining operational efficiency amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 130.18, reflecting a decrease of 5.54% year-on-year, further emphasizing the company's struggle to deliver strong financial performance in the current market landscape.

In terms of market performance, Honeywell Automation India has delivered a -4.58% return in the last week. However, the company has managed to show an 8.48% return over the last six months and a robust 32.89% year-to-date return, suggesting some resilience despite recent setbacks.

Currently, Honeywell Automation India boasts a market capitalization of 43,294.51 crore, with a 52-week high of 59,994 and a low of 34,977.7, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

As of 30 Oct, 2024, analysts' opinions on Honeywell Automation India are mixed. Out of seven analysts covering the company, three have issued Sell ratings, one has given a Hold rating, two have recommended Buy, and one has assigned a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Oct, 2024, stands at Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook among analysts as they weigh the company's current performance against its long-term potential.

Honeywell Automation India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1023.9960.4+6.61%1104.2-7.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total179.5184.1-2.5%172.5+4.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.513.2+2.27%13.8-2.17%
Total Operating Expense908.4819.4+10.86%979.7-7.28%
Operating Income115.5141-18.09%124.5-7.23%
Net Income Before Taxes155.3184.1-15.64%163.9-5.25%
Net Income115.1136.5-15.68%121.9-5.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS130.18154.34-15.65%137.82-5.54%
FAQs
₹115.1Cr
₹1023.9Cr
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHoneywell Automation India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.58% YoY

