Honeywell Automation India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.58% YoY

Honeywell Automation India Q2 Results Live : Honeywell Automation India declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a decrease of 7.27% year-on-year, while profit experienced a decline of 5.58% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Honeywell's revenue showed a modest growth of 6.61%. However, profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 15.68%, raising concerns among investors.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a decline of 2.5% quarter-on-quarter, yet saw an increase of 4.06% year-on-year, hinting at rising operational costs over the longer term.

Operating income was also a concern, down by 18.09% quarter-on-quarter and 7.23% year-on-year. This decline underscores the challenges Honeywell faces in maintaining operational efficiency amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹130.18, reflecting a decrease of 5.54% year-on-year, further emphasizing the company's struggle to deliver strong financial performance in the current market landscape.

In terms of market performance, Honeywell Automation India has delivered a -4.58% return in the last week. However, the company has managed to show an 8.48% return over the last six months and a robust 32.89% year-to-date return, suggesting some resilience despite recent setbacks.

Currently, Honeywell Automation India boasts a market capitalization of ₹43,294.51 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹59,994 and a low of ₹34,977.7, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

As of 30 Oct, 2024, analysts' opinions on Honeywell Automation India are mixed. Out of seven analysts covering the company, three have issued Sell ratings, one has given a Hold rating, two have recommended Buy, and one has assigned a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Oct, 2024, stands at Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook among analysts as they weigh the company's current performance against its long-term potential.

Honeywell Automation India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1023.9 960.4 +6.61% 1104.2 -7.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 179.5 184.1 -2.5% 172.5 +4.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.5 13.2 +2.27% 13.8 -2.17% Total Operating Expense 908.4 819.4 +10.86% 979.7 -7.28% Operating Income 115.5 141 -18.09% 124.5 -7.23% Net Income Before Taxes 155.3 184.1 -15.64% 163.9 -5.25% Net Income 115.1 136.5 -15.68% 121.9 -5.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 130.18 154.34 -15.65% 137.82 -5.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹115.1Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1023.9Cr

