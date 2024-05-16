Honeywell Automation India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.29% YOY

Honeywell Automation India Q4 Results Live : Honeywell Automation India declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.89% & the profit increased by 32.29% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.23% and the profit increased by 15.87%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 26.25% q-o-q & decreased by 17.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.82% q-o-q & increased by 24.82% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹167.73 for Q4 which increased by 32.37% Y-o-Y.

Honeywell Automation India has delivered 12.18% return in the last 1 week, 37.28% return in the last 6 months, and 33.76% YTD return.

Currently, Honeywell Automation India has a market cap of ₹43575.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹50101 & ₹34977.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Honeywell Automation India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 950.7 1071 -11.23% 849.68 +11.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 131.5 178.3 -26.25% 158.47 -17.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.5 12.8 +5.47% 13.5 -0% Total Operating Expense 794.3 923.2 -13.96% 724.38 +9.65% Operating Income 156.4 147.8 +5.82% 125.3 +24.82% Net Income Before Taxes 197.3 174.5 +13.07% 151.54 +30.2% Net Income 148.2 127.9 +15.87% 112.03 +32.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 167.73 144.6 +16% 126.71 +32.37%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹148.2Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹950.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!