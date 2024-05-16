Honeywell Automation India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.29% YOY

Honeywell Automation India Q4 Results Live : Honeywell Automation India declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.89% & the profit increased by 32.29% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.23% and the profit increased by 15.87%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 26.25% q-o-q & decreased by 17.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5.82% q-o-q & increased by 24.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹167.73 for Q4 which increased by 32.37% Y-o-Y.
Honeywell Automation India has delivered 12.18% return in the last 1 week, 37.28% return in the last 6 months, and 33.76% YTD return.
Currently, Honeywell Automation India has a market cap of ₹43575.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹50101 & ₹34977.7 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Honeywell Automation India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|950.7
|1071
|-11.23%
|849.68
|+11.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|131.5
|178.3
|-26.25%
|158.47
|-17.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.5
|12.8
|+5.47%
|13.5
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|794.3
|923.2
|-13.96%
|724.38
|+9.65%
|Operating Income
|156.4
|147.8
|+5.82%
|125.3
|+24.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|197.3
|174.5
|+13.07%
|151.54
|+30.2%
|Net Income
|148.2
|127.9
|+15.87%
|112.03
|+32.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|167.73
|144.6
|+16%
|126.71
|+32.37%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹148.2Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹950.7Cr
