Honeywell Automation India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.29% YOY

Livemint

Honeywell Automation India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.89% YoY & profit increased by 32.29% YoY

Honeywell Automation India Q4 Results Live

Honeywell Automation India Q4 Results Live : Honeywell Automation India declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.89% & the profit increased by 32.29% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.23% and the profit increased by 15.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 26.25% q-o-q & decreased by 17.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.82% q-o-q & increased by 24.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 167.73 for Q4 which increased by 32.37% Y-o-Y.

Honeywell Automation India has delivered 12.18% return in the last 1 week, 37.28% return in the last 6 months, and 33.76% YTD return.

Currently, Honeywell Automation India has a market cap of 43575.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of 50101 & 34977.7 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Honeywell Automation India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue950.71071-11.23%849.68+11.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total131.5178.3-26.25%158.47-17.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.512.8+5.47%13.5-0%
Total Operating Expense794.3923.2-13.96%724.38+9.65%
Operating Income156.4147.8+5.82%125.3+24.82%
Net Income Before Taxes197.3174.5+13.07%151.54+30.2%
Net Income148.2127.9+15.87%112.03+32.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS167.73144.6+16%126.71+32.37%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹148.2Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹950.7Cr

