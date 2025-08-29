Hong Kong Builder Emperor Wins Bank Group’s Backing for Loan Extensions

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong builder Emperor International Holdings Ltd. has won the backing of a key group of banks for a pillar of its restructuring plan — a proposal to extend about HK$16.5 billion ($2.1 billion) in overdue loans.

The group, which is known as the coordination committee and is made up of banks with a majority interest in Emperor’s loans, agreed in principle to extend the maturity of the borrowings to July 31, 2027, and is in the process of making final approvals, according to people familiar with the matter. The extension is five months less than what Emperor had sought earlier.

The plan is now being circulated to all the company’s lenders for further comments, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.

Getting the committee’s green light for the loan extensions is a significant step forward for the company’s overall restructuring efforts. The developer needs the support of all of its lenders for its debt plan to proceed, the people said.

Emperor, which owns residential properties and office towers in Hong Kong, Beijing and overseas, has faced financial challenges from a yearslong property slump and has missed interest payments on some loans since last year, Bloomberg has reported.

Emperor didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

Banks rejected an earlier proposal the company sent in March, in which it sought a three-year extension on the borrowings and offered second-lien mortgages on some of its commercial real estate in Hong Kong as a credit enhancement. Under the current proposal, Emperor offered about HK$77 million in fresh funding to service debt repayment despite banks demanding more upfront funds.

Emperor International is the property arm of conglomerate Emperor Group, known for its luxury watch business and its entertainment unit, which manages a stable of local celebrities, including Nicholas Tse and Joey Yung, according to its website.

As of March 31, 2025, Emperor had net current liabilities of HK$13.08 billion, versus cash, bank balances and bank deposits of HK$639.6 million, according to its most recent annual results. The company has a market capitalization of HK$1.13 billion, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

