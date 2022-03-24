Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hope to make India a global hub for EVs, cell tech: Bhavish Aggarwal

Hope to make India a global hub for EVs, cell tech: Bhavish Aggarwal

File Photo of Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
2 min read . 10:18 PM IST Livemint

  • The heavy industries ministry has named Ola Electric and three other companies eligible for receiving benefits under the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme.

India has the strongest government support for electrification in the whole world, said Bhavish Aggarwal, whose company Ola Electric has been selected for receiving benefits under the PLI scheme.

"Excited to be selected for the PLI scheme for manufacturing world class cells in India. Today, 90% of global capacity is in China. We will reverse that and make India a global hub for EVs and cell tech," Aggarwal tweeted..

These companies will receive incentives under India's 18,100 crore programme to boost local battery cell production.

The allotment was made for a total of 50 GWh of battery capacity to the four successful bidders.

The manufacturing facility would have to be set up within a period of two years. The incentive will be disbursed thereafter over a period of five years on sale of batteries manufactured in India.

Hyundai Global Motors Company and Ola Electric Mobility bagged for 20 GWh capacity each while Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd and Rajesh Exports won for 5 GWh each.

The government approved the PLI scheme -- 'National Programme on ACC Battery Storage'-- for achieving a manufacturing capacity of 50 Giga Watt Hour (GWh) of ACC to enhance manufacturing capabilities with a budgetary outlay of 18,100 crore.

Under the initiative, the emphasis of the government is to achieve greater domestic value addition, while at the same time ensuring that the cost of battery manufacturing in India is globally competitive.

The beneficiary firm will be free to choose suitably advanced technology and the corresponding plant and machinery, raw material and other intermediate goods for setting up a cell manufacturing facility to cater to any application.

The programme envisages an investment to boost domestic manufacturing and also facilitate battery storage demand creation for electric vehicles and stationary storage along with the development of a complete domestic supply chain and foreign direct investment in the country.

