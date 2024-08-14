Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.15% YoY

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q1 Results Live : Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong financial performance. The company's topline increased by 18.76% year-over-year, and profit surged by 25.15% YoY. However, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, the revenue grew by 5.96%, while the profit saw a decline of 20.34%.

One of the highlights of the quarter was the significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 52.31% q-o-q and decreased by 10.52% Y-o-Y. This cost-saving measure contributed to a healthier bottom line for the company.

The company's operating income showed robust growth, increasing by 4.13% q-o-q and a substantial 20.19% Y-o-Y. This indicates efficient management and operational improvements within the organization.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.71, marking a 26.65% increase Y-o-Y. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and provides confidence to its shareholders.

HUDCO has delivered impressive returns over various time frames, with a 0.61% return in the last week, a 59.62% return in the last six months, and a remarkable 128.3% year-to-date return. These returns highlight the company's strong performance in the market.

As of the latest update, HUDCO has a market capitalization of ₹57,564.64 crore and its stock has a 52-week high of ₹353.7 and a low of ₹66.9. This showcases the stock's volatility and potential for significant gains.

Investor sentiment towards HUDCO remains overwhelmingly positive. As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, both have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation for the stock is to Strong Buy, indicating high confidence in the company's future prospects.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2188.35 2065.23 +5.96% 1842.61 +18.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 52.4 109.87 -52.31% 58.56 -10.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.96 2.48 -20.97% 2.48 -20.97% Total Operating Expense 48.8 10.63 +359.08% 62.53 -21.96% Operating Income 2139.55 2054.6 +4.13% 1780.08 +20.19% Net Income Before Taxes 684.7 943.12 -27.4% 597.76 +14.54% Net Income 557.75 700.16 -20.34% 445.65 +25.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.71 3.14 -13.45% 2.14 +26.65%