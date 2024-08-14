Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.15% YoY

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q1 Results Live : Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong financial performance. The company's topline increased by 18.76% year-over-year, and profit surged by 25.15% YoY. However, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, the revenue grew by 5.96%, while the profit saw a decline of 20.34%.
One of the highlights of the quarter was the significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 52.31% q-o-q and decreased by 10.52% Y-o-Y. This cost-saving measure contributed to a healthier bottom line for the company.
The company's operating income showed robust growth, increasing by 4.13% q-o-q and a substantial 20.19% Y-o-Y. This indicates efficient management and operational improvements within the organization.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.71, marking a 26.65% increase Y-o-Y. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and provides confidence to its shareholders.
HUDCO has delivered impressive returns over various time frames, with a 0.61% return in the last week, a 59.62% return in the last six months, and a remarkable 128.3% year-to-date return. These returns highlight the company's strong performance in the market.
As of the latest update, HUDCO has a market capitalization of ₹57,564.64 crore and its stock has a 52-week high of ₹353.7 and a low of ₹66.9. This showcases the stock's volatility and potential for significant gains.
Investor sentiment towards HUDCO remains overwhelmingly positive. As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, both have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation for the stock is to Strong Buy, indicating high confidence in the company's future prospects.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2188.35
|2065.23
|+5.96%
|1842.61
|+18.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|52.4
|109.87
|-52.31%
|58.56
|-10.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.96
|2.48
|-20.97%
|2.48
|-20.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|48.8
|10.63
|+359.08%
|62.53
|-21.96%
|Operating Income
|2139.55
|2054.6
|+4.13%
|1780.08
|+20.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|684.7
|943.12
|-27.4%
|597.76
|+14.54%
|Net Income
|557.75
|700.16
|-20.34%
|445.65
|+25.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.71
|3.14
|-13.45%
|2.14
|+26.65%
