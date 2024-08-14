Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.15% YoY

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.15% YoY

Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 18.76% YoY & profit increased by 25.15% YoY

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q1 Results Live

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q1 Results Live : Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong financial performance. The company's topline increased by 18.76% year-over-year, and profit surged by 25.15% YoY. However, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, the revenue grew by 5.96%, while the profit saw a decline of 20.34%.

One of the highlights of the quarter was the significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 52.31% q-o-q and decreased by 10.52% Y-o-Y. This cost-saving measure contributed to a healthier bottom line for the company.

The company's operating income showed robust growth, increasing by 4.13% q-o-q and a substantial 20.19% Y-o-Y. This indicates efficient management and operational improvements within the organization.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.71, marking a 26.65% increase Y-o-Y. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and provides confidence to its shareholders.

HUDCO has delivered impressive returns over various time frames, with a 0.61% return in the last week, a 59.62% return in the last six months, and a remarkable 128.3% year-to-date return. These returns highlight the company's strong performance in the market.

As of the latest update, HUDCO has a market capitalization of 57,564.64 crore and its stock has a 52-week high of 353.7 and a low of 66.9. This showcases the stock's volatility and potential for significant gains.

Investor sentiment towards HUDCO remains overwhelmingly positive. As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, both have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation for the stock is to Strong Buy, indicating high confidence in the company's future prospects.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2188.352065.23+5.96%1842.61+18.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total52.4109.87-52.31%58.56-10.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.962.48-20.97%2.48-20.97%
Total Operating Expense48.810.63+359.08%62.53-21.96%
Operating Income2139.552054.6+4.13%1780.08+20.19%
Net Income Before Taxes684.7943.12-27.4%597.76+14.54%
Net Income557.75700.16-20.34%445.65+25.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.713.14-13.45%2.14+26.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹557.75Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2188.35Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

