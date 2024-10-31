Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 52.47% YOY

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 35.01% YoY & profit increased by 52.47% YoY.

Published31 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q2 Results Live
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q2 Results Live

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q2 Results Live : Housing & Urban Development Corporation declared their Q2 results on October 29, 2024, reporting a remarkable increase in financial performance. The company experienced a 35.01% year-over-year increase in revenue, alongside a significant profit surge of 52.47%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 15.05%, while profit increased by 23.46%.

Despite the strong revenue and profit growth, the company saw its Selling, General & Administrative expenses rise by 48.87% quarter-over-quarter and 17.31% year-over-year. This increase in costs indicates a shift in operational expenses as the company expands its business activities.

On a more positive note, the operating income for the quarter was up by 24.03% compared to the previous quarter, and 46.76% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efficiency in managing its core operations despite rising expenses.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 2.64, marking a 22.26% increase year-over-year, further underlining the company's strong financial health.

In terms of market performance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation has delivered an 8.07% return in the last week, although it has faced a -3.52% return over the past six months. However, it boasts an impressive 71.97% return year-to-date, indicating a robust long-term investment potential.

Currently, the company holds a market cap of 43,359.15 Crores, with a 52-week high of 353.7 and a low of 74.05, showcasing significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

As of October 31, 2024, all analysts covering the company have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting confidence in its future performance. The consensus recommendation underscores the positive outlook for Housing & Urban Development Corporation moving forward.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2517.722188.35+15.05%1864.8+35.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total78.0152.4+48.87%66.5+17.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.541.96+29.59%2.44+4.1%
Total Operating Expense-135.9248.8-378.52%56.67-339.84%
Operating Income2653.642139.55+24.03%1808.13+46.76%
Net Income Before Taxes1000.04684.7+46.06%606.38+64.92%
Net Income688.62557.75+23.46%451.65+52.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.642.71-2.79%2.16+22.26%
FAQs
₹688.62Cr
₹2517.72Cr
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
      Popular in Companies

