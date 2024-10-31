Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 52.47% YOY

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q2 Results Live : Housing & Urban Development Corporation declared their Q2 results on October 29, 2024, reporting a remarkable increase in financial performance. The company experienced a 35.01% year-over-year increase in revenue, alongside a significant profit surge of 52.47%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 15.05%, while profit increased by 23.46%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the strong revenue and profit growth, the company saw its Selling, General & Administrative expenses rise by 48.87% quarter-over-quarter and 17.31% year-over-year. This increase in costs indicates a shift in operational expenses as the company expands its business activities.

On a more positive note, the operating income for the quarter was up by 24.03% compared to the previous quarter, and 46.76% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efficiency in managing its core operations despite rising expenses.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹2.64, marking a 22.26% increase year-over-year, further underlining the company's strong financial health.

In terms of market performance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation has delivered an 8.07% return in the last week, although it has faced a -3.52% return over the past six months. However, it boasts an impressive 71.97% return year-to-date, indicating a robust long-term investment potential.

Currently, the company holds a market cap of ₹43,359.15 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹353.7 and a low of ₹74.05, showcasing significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

As of October 31, 2024, all analysts covering the company have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting confidence in its future performance. The consensus recommendation underscores the positive outlook for Housing & Urban Development Corporation moving forward.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2517.72 2188.35 +15.05% 1864.8 +35.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 78.01 52.4 +48.87% 66.5 +17.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.54 1.96 +29.59% 2.44 +4.1% Total Operating Expense -135.92 48.8 -378.52% 56.67 -339.84% Operating Income 2653.64 2139.55 +24.03% 1808.13 +46.76% Net Income Before Taxes 1000.04 684.7 +46.06% 606.38 +64.92% Net Income 688.62 557.75 +23.46% 451.65 +52.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.64 2.71 -2.79% 2.16 +22.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹688.62Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2517.72Cr

