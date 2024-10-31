Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 52.47% YOY

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q2 Results Live : Housing & Urban Development Corporation declared their Q2 results on October 29, 2024, reporting a remarkable increase in financial performance. The company experienced a 35.01% year-over-year increase in revenue, alongside a significant profit surge of 52.47%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 15.05%, while profit increased by 23.46%.
Despite the strong revenue and profit growth, the company saw its Selling, General & Administrative expenses rise by 48.87% quarter-over-quarter and 17.31% year-over-year. This increase in costs indicates a shift in operational expenses as the company expands its business activities.
On a more positive note, the operating income for the quarter was up by 24.03% compared to the previous quarter, and 46.76% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efficiency in managing its core operations despite rising expenses.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹2.64, marking a 22.26% increase year-over-year, further underlining the company's strong financial health.
In terms of market performance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation has delivered an 8.07% return in the last week, although it has faced a -3.52% return over the past six months. However, it boasts an impressive 71.97% return year-to-date, indicating a robust long-term investment potential.
Currently, the company holds a market cap of ₹43,359.15 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹353.7 and a low of ₹74.05, showcasing significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.
As of October 31, 2024, all analysts covering the company have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting confidence in its future performance. The consensus recommendation underscores the positive outlook for Housing & Urban Development Corporation moving forward.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2517.72
|2188.35
|+15.05%
|1864.8
|+35.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|78.01
|52.4
|+48.87%
|66.5
|+17.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.54
|1.96
|+29.59%
|2.44
|+4.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|-135.92
|48.8
|-378.52%
|56.67
|-339.84%
|Operating Income
|2653.64
|2139.55
|+24.03%
|1808.13
|+46.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1000.04
|684.7
|+46.06%
|606.38
|+64.92%
|Net Income
|688.62
|557.75
|+23.46%
|451.65
|+52.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.64
|2.71
|-2.79%
|2.16
|+22.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹688.62Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2517.72Cr
